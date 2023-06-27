HENNESSY AND HIP HOP ICON, NAS, JOIN FORCES TO CELEBRATE HIP HOP'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Hip Hop's 50th celebration marks the debut of a Limited-Edition Bottle, designed in collaboration with Nas, and a global call-to-action for fans to 'Rep Yours'

NEW YORK , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac and the most namedropped spirit in Hip Hop, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Recognizing 50 years of Hip Hop, and as a symbolic toast to the next 50, Hennessy is releasing a Limited-Edition Hennessy V.S bottle, designed in partnership with Grammy-Award winning rap legend, Nas. Hennessy is celebrating Hip Hop's different flavors, styles, rhythms and flows, and the "Never stop. Never settle." energy that embodies everything both Hennessy and Hip Hop do.

On July 20, Hennessy and Nas will come together to unveil the commemorative Limited-Edition, with a never seen before HenNASsy logo at an exclusive digital mapping event that will showcase the breadth and depth of Hip Hop culture. As part of the high-energy celebration, Hennessy will launch Hennessy AI.bum Covers, an AI-led, social-first experience transforming selfies into personalized album covers based on iconic Hip Hop eras. A chapter of the brand's innovative, social-driven Rep Yours campaign, calling on fans to show what Hip Hop means to them through an immersive digital expression.

Hip Hop is a vibration of the people and means something different to each country, state, city, and neighborhood. The Rep Yours campaign means representing the innovators who came before and the artists who are up next – celebrating Hip Hop's 50th birthday while also pushing the limits for the next 50 years. Hennessy and Nas have maintained a meaningful relationship transcending generations and cultures for over a decade, solidifying Hennessy's longstanding legacy in Hip Hop.

"Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy USA. "We're proud to honor Hip Hop's 50th anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture – Hip Hop icon, Nas – as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle."

To capture the spirit of Hip Hop, Nas narrated a film in partnership with Renell Medrano, renowned photographer, who grew up in the Bronx and takes inspiration from her New York roots. This film serves as Nas' love letter to Hip Hop and will feature imagery of the new Limited-Edition Hennessy V.S Bottle.

"It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years," said Nas. "Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip Hop fans, so I'm really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world."

To bring the flair and flavor of the celebratory launch party to 21+ consumers at home, while highlighting Hennessy's influential role in Hip Hop history, Hennessy's expert mixologists have crafted three unique cocktails, pulling in elements of reminiscent Hip Hop flavors, to celebrate Hip Hop 50:

The Big Apple : Hennessy's homage to the birthplace of Hip Hop and inspired by Nas. The fruity notes of Hennessy V.S compliment the cinnamon apple flavors prominent in the Big Apple cocktail. Hennessy's homage to the birthplace of Hip Hop and inspired by Nas. The fruity notes of Hennessy V.S compliment the cinnamon apple flavors prominent in the Big Apple cocktail.

HenNASsy Honey: A tribute to Hennessy's partnership with Nas. Hennessy V.S' complexity reacts well with this cocktail, complimenting the sweetness of the honey while balancing the tartness of the lemon juice. A tribute to Hennessy's partnership with Nas. Hennessy V.S' complexity reacts well with this cocktail, complimenting the sweetness of the honey while balancing the tartness of the lemon juice.

Incredible Hennessy: A new twist on a classic hip hop cocktail. This well-balanced and refreshing cocktail taps into Hennessy's legacy within Hip Hop and will be immediately recognizable to fans of the brand and the genre. A new twist on a classic hip hop cocktail. This well-balanced and refreshing cocktail taps into Hennessy's legacy within Hip Hop and will be immediately recognizable to fans of the brand and the genre.

To round out the festivities, on August 11, Hip Hop's official birth date, Hennessy will be partnering with its Team Hennessy ambassadors across 14 U.S. markets to host unique celebrations in honor of Hip Hop's birthday. Staying true to Hip Hop's roots, each Team Hennessy activation will be representative of their city's contributions to the genre and toasting Hip Hop in a way only Hennessy can.

Hennessy has a longstanding relationship with Hip Hop, having been featured in more Hip Hop songs over the years than any other alcohol brand. Undeniably representing the past, present, and future of Hip Hop, Hennessy is uniquely positioned to continue influencing the culture of the genre for the next 50 years.

Toast this seminal moment in Hip Hop history with Hennessy, whether you Rep Yours, craft a classic Hennessy Hip Hop cocktail or connect with Team Hennessy in your neighborhood. To learn more about how you can celebrate with Hennessy, visit Hennessy.com/en-us, Facebook.com/Hennessy , Twitter.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS .

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

About Nas

Timeless poet and rhyme-master Nas delivered his first full-length album, Illmatic in 1994. Nas went on to release 14 subsequent albums, 8 of which are multi-platinum and platinum including: Nastradamus, Stillmatic, God's Son, and Street's Disciple. With 16 GRAMMY nominations, Nas released King's Disease in 2020, giving Nas his first ever GRAMMY win for "Best Rap Album," and released King's Disease II, a sequel to the Grammy-Award winning album, executive produced by Hit-Boy and Gabriel "G Code" Zardes. Most recently, Nas released the third installment of the King's Disease series. With no features, King's Disease III was produced by Hit-Boy and executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy. Legendary hip hop mogul, co-founder of Mass Appeal Records, actor, and executive producer, Nas' extensive catalog speaks for itself.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY – NOT INTENDED FOR USE IN FRANCE

