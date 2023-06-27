eHealth's New Original Research Offers Insights into the Lifestyles and Wellbeing of Seniors and Medicare Beneficiaries

Report tracks a sharp increase in anxiety and disengagement among seniors compared to last year



The lingering effects of the COVID pandemic continue to have an impact on social activities and travel

Nearly half of respondents spend three or more hours a day online



SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released results from a survey of more than 3,500 Medicare beneficiaries exploring their lifestyles and physical and mental health. eHealth's original research draws a portrait of Medicare beneficiaries who are active, social, and very engaged online. However, it also uncovers concerning trends in mental health and wellbeing:

42% of seniors are experiencing a loss of interest in things they used to enjoy, compared to 21% in March of 2022 (an increase of 100%); 39% say they are currently experiencing anxiety, compared to 24% in March of 2022 (an increase of 63%).

"This trend is concerning, but perhaps not surprising," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "As we discovered last year, the main drivers of anxiety and depression among seniors are financial stress and politics or current events. In an era of inflation and divisive political and cultural change, seniors (many of whom live on a fixed income) may be especially vulnerable. At eHealth our health benefits advisors are licensed insurance agents who are trained to serve seniors' coverage needs with sensitivity and care and provide them with helpful guidance."

eHealth's report draws a portrait of Medicare beneficiaries who are:

Still avoiding crowds and travel post-COVID: 59% are less likely to go on a cruise, 36% are less likely to attend a concert, and 32% are less likely to fly. However, that's an improvement over August of 2022, when those figures were 73%, 56% and 52%, respectively.





Prioritizing family over friends for a high quality of life: A close relationship with family was most commonly cited (by 22%) as the number one factor for a high quality of life; only 6% said having good friends was most important.





Physically active: Nearly half (49%) get four or more hours of exercise per week; walking is by far the most popular form of exercise, enjoyed by 79% of respondents.





Digitally engaged: 48% say they spend three or more hours online per day; only 2% don't go online at all. In addition, 48% say they are most likely to get information about health and wellness through online searches.





Not getting enough sleep: Nearly three-quarters (72%) say they get seven or less hours of sleep per night; the National Institutes of Health recommends 7-9 hours per night for older adults.

eHealth's report is based on a voluntary survey of 3,582 beneficiaries who enrolled in Medicare plans through eHealth, with coverage in effect at the time of the survey, which was conducted in June of 2023. Additional methodology information is provided at the end of the report.

About eHealth

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

