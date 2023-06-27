Alef becomes the first car certified to fly

Alef flying car receives limited FAA Special Airworthiness Certification

Alef unveiled its "Model A" flying car in October 2022 and has since received strong pre-orders from individuals and companies

Alef's flying car is both road drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities

$300,000 - Alef is taking deposits for pre-orders for its "Model A" car on its website

SANTA MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced today that it received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, marking the first time a vehicle of this nature has received legal approval to fly from the US Government.

The FAA is actively working on its policies for electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, as well as governing interactions between eVTOLs and ground infrastructure. Alef's Special Airworthiness Certificate therefore limits the locations and purpose for which Alef is permitted to fly.

Alef emerged from stealth in October 2022 with the unveil of its full-sized sports car model along with two working full-size technology demonstrator cars. It has since received strong pre-orders from both individuals and companies. Alef's flying car is 100% electric, drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. The car will carry one or two occupants.

"We're excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

About Alef: Alef, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef was founded in 2015 by Jim Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California. Alef's investors include Draper Associates, Impact VC, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, Strong VC, Louis Scola, Jim Boettcher, Jim Hurd, Jason Gorrie, Chinney, Knollwood Advisory and others. Alef recently announced the opening of a new fundraising round. More information can be found at https://alef.aero .

