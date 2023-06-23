This Week in People & Culture News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including Dove's initiative to promote paternity leave and tips for becoming an active LGBTQIA+ ally.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Dove Men+Care Highlights Fathers' Most Defining Moments with NEW #CongratsItsADad Campaign
As part of an ongoing commitment to making paid parental leave more accessible for all parents, Dove Men+Care will provide each of the dads featured in the campaign $5,000 grants to supplement any paid paternity leave needs, or to support them in any way during their first few weeks of fatherhood.
- The Great Exhale™, A Soft Space for Black Women, Launches On Juneteenth
Liz Leiba, Co-Founder of The Great Exhale, said, "Our mission is to provide a nurturing space for Black women around the globe to embark on a journey of self-discovery, self-empowerment, and self-love, while surrounded by a community of sisters to encourage them."
- Mindpath Health releases 10 Tips to Become an Active Ally for the LGBTQIA+ Community
Being an active ally means taking intentional actions to advocate for and uplift the voices and rights of LGBTQIA+. Active allyship demonstrates a commitment to dismantling systemic injustices and actively promoting inclusivity.
- Group Black and NBCUniversal Partner to Accelerate Inclusive Investment Across NBCUniversal's Content Portfolio
Through this partnership, Group Black will have exclusive access to sell ads within premium Peacock AX programming that features Black-led dramas, Black-led comedies, and Black-led cinema, as well as a curated collection of NBCUniversal content that amplifies Black voices.
- It Gets Better Announces $625,000 in Grants to U.S. and Canada Schools for Projects to Support LGBTQ+ Identity
Winning projects include plans to build a Pride Garden at a school with a majority LGBTQ+ student body in Birmingham, Alabama, reviving the gender-sexuality alliance (GSA) at a school in Richardson, Texas, and creating a Queer Student Union to host events about queer history and Pride at a school in Columbus, Ohio.
- 50/50 Women on Boards Reveals Inaugural 50 Women to Watch for Boards List The list provides an invaluable opportunity for companies and recruiters to access validated board-ready, first-time director candidates by location, primary expertise, industry, race, and ethnicity. This comprehensive approach ensures that companies bridge the gap in their search for highly qualified women directors.
- Operation HOPE Announces Launch of 'The 1865 Project'
Today, as Operation HOPE continues to evolve a Third Reconstruction, it is convening the public and private sectors in a national movement to help level the playing field for Americans – of all ethnicities – so that families can thrive in a free enterprise economy. The ultimate goal is to finish the work of the Freedman's Bank at scale, for everyone.
- Hiki and Getty Images Campaign Combats Visual Stereotypes of the Autistic Community
Bringing in content creators and photographers who identify as autistic, the #AutisticOutLoud campaign features a curated gallery of images and videos that show the diversity and resilience of the community. The creators will also become part of Getty Images' global contributor network.
- VOICEINSPORT Foundation Launches Side of Equity™ Fund to Help Close the Pay Gap for Women
There is expected to be over 2 Billion fans tuning in to watch the Women's World Cup this year and the VOICEINSPORT Foundation is betting on inspiring at least 16.5% of the global fan base to donate $1 dollar to the Side of Equity™ Fund, with the goal of raising $330 million dollars for all the women playing at the Women's World Cup by the finals on August 20th, 2023.
- New Study Reveals Hispanics Feel More Excluded from the American Culture and Disregarded by Big Brands
The last five years was a critical period during which Latinos were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, economic turmoil, and political polarization. The Hispanic community has demonstrated resilience and continues to progress with a steady increase in its economic power, with its purchasing power growing to more than $2 trillion.
- World Heritage USA announces Monuments Summer, a bi-coastal panel series exploring racial and cultural perspectives on monuments
In both communities hosting these events, monuments have been at the center of public debate in recent years – sparking conversations about how themes of racial injustice, slavery, and colonialism are represented in public spaces, and whose stories are being left untold.
- Inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Aims to Open Doors in Hollywood for the Next Generation of HBCU Filmmakers
The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to celebrating Black filmmakers while also helping to serve as a pipeline for more HBCU students to showcase and cultivate their talents.
- The Deloitte Global 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work Survey reveals a third of respondents are looking to change jobs as they want a more LGBT+ inclusive employer Gen Z and millennial respondents are far more likely than their Gen X counterparts to place an emphasis on diversity and inclusion when seeking a new employer. This generational difference can also be seen when it comes to how important they feel it is to be able to be out at work about their sexual orientation or gender identity, and how directly involved they want to be in diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire