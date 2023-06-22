Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

LEESBURG, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Boehmler as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Boehmler brings extensive financial expertise and a strong background in strategic financial management to QCi. Mr. Boehmler succeeds Chris Roberts, who, in addition to the CFO role, developed and managed the Company's legal and human resource functions. Mr. Roberts has successfully transitioned the human resource management responsibilities to the Company's recently-hired human resource director and, as a senior member of the executive team, is continuing in the role of General Counsel and a strategic advisor to the Company as a consultant. With a background in corporate law, government contracts and litigation, Mr. Roberts has extensive practical experience to assist the Company. Mr. Roberts began his legal career in New York City and received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law, MS (Management) from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and BS (Electrical Engineering) from MIT.

Mr. Boehmler, the Company's newly appointed CFO, has over 20 years of financial expertise, including investment banking, planning & analysis, accounting operations, financial and SEC reporting, systems integrations and financial risks & controls. Prior to joining QCi in early 2022 as the Company's Controller, Mr. Boehmler had started his career at Credit Suisse and Booz Allen Hamilton supporting financial institutions and government clients, respectively. He went on to hold various senior financial positions at technology companies and financial institutions, including Bridgewater Associates, LP and Intelsat, where he successfully drove financial strategy and managed complex financial operations in high-demand environments. As CFO, Mr. Boehmler will assume a crucial role in overseeing the Company's financial operations, strategy, and planning as QCi enters material commercialization. He will be responsible for managing the Company's financial systems, overseeing SEC reporting and investor relations, while also collaborating closely with the executive team to drive strategic initiatives and optimize cost-effective controls while supporting QCi's anticipated growth. Mr. Boehmler received his BA (Economics) from the University of Chicago.

"Chris Roberts has played a key role in the formation and growth of QCi and has worked with me as a close partner throughout our start-up phase. His dedication, tireless commitment and contributions to the Company have enabled us to evolve to where we are today, and we are grateful for his leadership and mentorship of the next generation of Company leaders," commented Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc.

Liscouski continued, "Importantly, I officially welcome Chris Boehmler to the QCi officer ranks. Over the past year, Chris has not only surpassed our high expectations for meticulous financial acumen, but he has also proven to be a tireless study of our technology, our products, and future applications. Chris' impressive background and proven track record in financial leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our company and its technology, will be instrumental in guiding QCi's financial growth and driving shareholder value within the rapidly emerging quantum computing landscape."

For additional information on the company's suite of solutions, please visit our website or contact our team directly.

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. is a quantum hardware and software company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series, reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator and LiDAR products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Qi Solutions, Inc. (QiS)

Qi Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QiS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing Inc. (the "Company"), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

