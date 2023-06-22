Advanced Drainage Systems Identified as a Corporate Climate Leader

ADS recognized by USA TODAY for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, was recently recognized for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the leading drivers of climate change.

USA TODAY announced on May 24 that ADS was included in its inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders. In its 2022 sustainability report, ADS reported a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 31% and reduced energy intensity by 22% year-over-year.

Being a leader in the circular economy is not only good for the environment, but for shareholders, customers and employees. By recycling more than half a billion pounds of plastic every year, ADS reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 770 million pounds, which amounts to taking 74,000 cars off the road.

"ADS is committed to reducing the carbon footprint in both our operations and supply chain — it is a priority for us," said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. "Our mission is to safeguard the environment, and this recognition is validation of the work ADS is doing to protect and improve the quality of life in communities."

USA TODAY recognized ADS after a detailed analysis conducted through a partnership with Statista, a market research firm. The firm and USA TODAY investigated companies that cut emissions intensity from 2019 to 2021, whittling an original list of 2,000 to 400 U.S.-based companies.

It was the first such analysis in USA TODAY history. The newspaper called it "a data-driven recognition of companies that cut their carbon footprint in recent years, a noteworthy achievement for investors, customers and anyone who is trying to make sense of these still-evolving measures."

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. This partnership is working to mobilize the private sector to limit global warming to 1.5°C and prevent the worst effects of climate change. More information can be found at https://sciencebasedtargets.org . ADS signed a commitment to the SBTi in 2022.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and on-site septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS provides water management solutions designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.adspipe.com.

