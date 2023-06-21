Training deficiencies compel NJASAP to file class action against NetJets

Lack of instructor experience, standardization diminish Fractional's training program

COLUMBUS, Ohio , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetJets pilots fly in one of the world's most complex and dynamic operational environments, which makes crewmember training vital to their preparation to conduct such operations. This critical importance of pilot training compelled the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) to file a Class Action Grievance earlier today to address systemic deficiencies that have decimated the NetJets training program. NJASAP represents the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary (NYSE: BRK.A).

In the grievance, NJASAP has alleged NetJets is failing to provide adequate and standardized training across all segments of the pilot group from its newly hired pilots who are completing initial aircraft training to crewmembers who have been on property for decades and are completing new aircraft transition training. "The quality of the NetJets training product has significantly diminished, which is very concerning to NJASAP given the number of ongoing and scheduled training events required to accommodate the dramatic expansion of our fleet," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said.

"One of NJASAP's most pressing concerns is specific to instructors: In several instances, training is being conducted by new, inexperienced staff who have little to no knowledge of NetJets' standard operating procedures and aircraft," the Union president continued. Moreover, the instructor-to-pilot ratio is too high to facilitate a productive training environment and there is a profound lack of standardization in the delivery of study materials and instructor familiarity with the same.

Many pilots, Leroux continued, are seeking resources outside the established training curriculum to offset inadequacies in their instruction. "When pilots are so concerned about the level of instruction that they have no choice but to supplement their training resources outside the classroom, you have a very big problem on your hands," Leroux said. The Union alleges these many and varied deficiencies in the training program constitute an egregious violation of the parties' collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which NJASAP will endeavor to remediate through the minor dispute resolution process codified in the CBA. The matter must be heard within 10 business days unless the parties mutually agree to an extension.

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000 pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

