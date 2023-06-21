Post Malone and Raising Cane's Expand Iconic Partnership with Limited-Edition Co-Branded Collector's Cups Launching June 21

Post Malone and Raising Cane's launch exclusive collection of four 32oz. cups, available to Caniacs nationwide who opt to "Post Up" their combos

PLANO, Texas , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of GRAMMY® Award-nominated and 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone's unveiling of his personally-designed Raising Cane's Restaurant in Utah, he and Todd Graves, founder of one of the nation's fastest-growing Restaurant chains Raising Cane's, are bringing their partnership to Caniacs across the country. Available beginning today and designed to be collected in a set of four, Customers can get their hands on a series of limited-edition Post Malone x Raising Cane's collector's cups when they "Post Up" their combo. Each cup will be available for purchase for a two-week period on a rolling basis, providing eager Caniacs the chance to boast their entire collection of all four by mid-August.

Post, a longtime fan of Raising Cane's and personal friend of Graves, designed the set of 32 oz. cups for the launch of his Midvale, Utah, Cane's Restaurant. Drawing inspiration from his tattoos to his iconic on-stage moments, each cup reflects Post's signature flair in this first-of-its kind brand collaboration. The signature cups, previously available only at Post's Midvale Restaurant, were met with overwhelming demand from eager fans near and far, inspiring the brand to spread the Posty love and launch the cups nationally for a limited time. Now, Caniacs across the country can join in on the fun when they "Post Up" their combo meals for an additional $1.39 – in turn securing a craveable combo of hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers and piece of Post history.

"Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane's brand with our collab Restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience," said Post. "I can't wait for fans across the country to 'Post Up' their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection."

"When Post began speaking to me about his vision for this collaboration, I knew the Restaurant would be incredibly special – not only because of the unique look and feel, but also because I knew it would be next-level in the Restaurant industry," said Graves. "Following the excitement of the Restaurant opening and incredible demand for the cups, we wanted to continue that same momentum and Post-inspired energy by making these cups available to every Caniac and Post Malone fan in America."

The four cup designs were produced in limited quantities and are meant to be collected as a set. Cups will be available one at a time – each for a two-week period – following the below launch dates. Each cup has a QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and much more! Full details and Official Rules can be found here.

Cup release dates:

- Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21

- Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6

- Cup 3 – Wednesday July 19

- Cup 4 – Wednesday, August 2

Caniacs can sip their hand-squeezed lemonade, fresh-brewed iced tea or drink of choice from a Post Malone cup at participating Restaurants across the country by placing an order in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout or online. Stay in the know on all things Raising Cane's by following @RaisingCanes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S

Raising Cane's is one of the fastest growing Restaurant chains in the US, with more than 740 restaurants in 36 states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant chains in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic "Cane's Sauce" – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT POST MALONE

A 5x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & Bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (5x-platinum), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now" (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

ABOUT POST MALONE'S MIDVALE RESTAURANT

Post Malone and Todd Graves, Raising Cane's founder, opened the doors to Post's personally-designed Restaurant in Midvale, Utah, on April 13, 2023. What began as a vision between Post and Graves soon became a landmark for Caniacs and Post fans alike. Post's childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane's in Dallas were brought to life in his personally-designed restaurant, which includes a complete pink-wrapped exterior takeover, personal displays of Posts memorable clothing and guitars on the walls, a ping pong track system running through the walls of the Restaurant to celebrate Posty's love for pong, collector's cups, signature packaging and Crew uniforms, a Post-themed vending machine filled with iconic merch and more. In addition to the Post-inspired design elements, Customers have the opportunity to order their Caniac Box the "Posty Way," which includes four Chicken Fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane's sauces, two Texas toasts, extra salt & pepper packets, and a half unsweet tea/lemonade – just the way Post likes it!

For images of Post's Restaurant, please click here.

