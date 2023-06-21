Carhartt Named Official Apparel Partner of the Grounds Crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Carhartt, Detroit Golf Club and Rocket Mortgage Classic agreement provides hardworking grounds crew members with durable uniforms provided by Carhartt Company Gear

DEARBORN, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premium workwear brand Carhartt, in partnership with the Detroit Golf Club, today announced an agreement establishing Carhartt's position as the Official Apparel Partner of the Grounds Crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Hosted June 29 – July 2 at the Detroit Golf Club, the agreement acknowledges the home-state pride of the two organizations and ensures that the more than 90 grounds crew members supporting the event have the gear needed to create optimal conditions for the world's best golfers.

Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, has been named the Official Apparel Partner of the Grounds Crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The company will outfit more than 90 grounds crew members the apparel needed to create optimal conditions for the world’s best golfers. (PRNewswire)

"The hardworking grounds crew members performing behind the scenes to make it happen play an active role in the success of golfers on the course and fuels our determination to create durable gear that helps them outwork the elements and obstacles," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Our sponsorship of the grounds crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic represents a continuation of our more than 130-year commitment to champion those who work with their hands and help build stronger communities through hard work."

The new apparel partnership will be supported through Carhartt Company Gear, the company's business unit that supplies uniforms to businesses in need of outfitting their work crews. Fortified with proven Carhartt durability, Carhartt Company Gear will supply all crew members responsible for the upkeep of golf course grounds at Detroit Golf Club with its lightweight Force Polos, Rain Defender Sweatshirts, Force Ripstop Utility Pants, Canvas Mesh Back Caps and backpacks to outwork the summer heat and any other condition.

"When it comes to workwear uniforms, we couldn't think of a better, more authentic partner than Carhartt," said Sam Moynihan, greens superintendent at Detroit Golf Club. "Founded right here in Metro Detroit, the Carhartt logo is seen as a badge of honor for many grounds crew members who work in this field. We're excited to see their gear and our crew in action throughout the Rocket Mortgage Classic."

To further extend its appreciation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic grounds crew, Carhartt will host a welcome dinner for grounds crew volunteers on Sunday, June 25 at Detroit Golf Club. Members of Carhartt Company Gear will be in attendance to treat volunteers to free food, durable gear and deliver a much deserved "thank you."

Carhartt Company Gear outfits work crews ranging from 10 to 10,000 workers with uniform options reinforced by Carhartt's proven durability. From first rate service to compatible sizes and styles for men and women, Carhartt Company Gear has businesses and their work crews covered with 134 years of experience in delivering quality, durable workwear for generations of workers. Committed to providing reliable workwear to the crews that make Detroit sporting events possible, the Rocket Mortgage Classic sponsorship builds on Carhartt Company Gear's position as official outfitter of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings grounds crew.

For more information on Carhartt Company Gear, visit companygear.carhartt.com.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit, and has continued to make a positive and lasting impact on the city and its residents through its multi-year Changing the Course campaign, established in 2020 to end the digital divide in Detroit and ensure digital accessibility for all city residents. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event during the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season, being recognized for "Best Special Event" (then known as the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge) and "Best Tournament Sales" as well as being honored with the first "Fair Way Award" for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RocketClassic).

