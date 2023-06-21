AIVF Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

AIVF, the developer of AI-powered solutions to improve IVF accessibility and outcomes.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVF, the Tel Aviv-based developer of AI-based solutions for IVF clinics, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." The startup, founded by Prof. Daniel Seidman and Daniella Gilboa, uses artificial intelligence to optimize the IVF journey.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome AIVF to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "AIVF and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption of AI in healthcare. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sectors to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, AIVF Daniella Gilboa is invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

"We are honored to be named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Gilboa. "AIVF is developing generative AI models that bring the most advanced computational embryology tools to maximize success rates and streamline the clinical process in the IVF lab. We are looking forward to engaging with the Forum's Centre for Health and Healthcare, sharing our thoughts and insights with other global leaders in the field."

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

More information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here.

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About AIVF

AIVF is the leader in a new generation of AI-powered IVF clinics. Our proprietary suite of AI solutions offers a unique set of tools for digitization and automation of the IVF clinic, helping patients on a smoother, quicker and more accessible path to parenthood.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

