SS&C ALPS ADVISORS TO CLOSE AN EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPS Advisors, Inc., acquired by SS&C, providing products and services to the financial services industry, today announced The Fund – ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSE ARCA: HVAL) – will close to new investors on July 26, 2023 and liquidate on July 28, 2023.

The decision to close the Fund was made by the ALPS ETF Trust's Board of Trustees after consultation with ALPS Advisors, Inc., the investment adviser to the Fund. On consideration of the Fund's inability to attract significant market interest since the Fund's inception, its future viability as well as prospects for growth of the Fund's assets in the foreseeable future, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund's shares, which are listed on the NYSE ARCA. The last day of trading for the Fund is scheduled to be Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The Fund will immediately begin the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio, which will increase the Fund's cash holdings notwithstanding the Fund's investment objective and strategies. From June 21, 2023 to July 27, 2023, shareholders may be able to sell their shares of the Fund, but there can be no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares.

Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares. Shareholders receiving this cash distribution will not incur transaction fees in connection with this distribution or the liquidation of their shares in the Fund. A portion of the distribution may represent an ordinary income dividend or a capital gain distribution.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Hillman Capital Management, Inc. is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with Hillman Capital Management, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $19.8 billion under management as of March 31, 2023, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Hillman Capital Management

Hillman Capital Management, Inc. is a value equity boutique investment manager founded by Mark A. Hillman in 1998. The Firm offers portfolio management services to an international client base of foundations, endowments, corporations, pension plans and private investors. The Firm employs a proprietary portfolio management style through which it endeavors to outperform the capital markets over various economic cycles.

View original content:

SOURCE ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF