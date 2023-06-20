MILK CREATES ZANY ZIPLINES IN RESPONSE TO GAMING COMMUNITY REQUEST

Milk is Launching Gamer Requested Zany Ziplines in Fortnite at the 2023 VidCon Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk (yes, real dairy milk), is excited to debut Zany Ziplines — a game concept the Fortnite community highly requested. The game offers three first of its kind maps (Spacemap, Medieval Map, and Steampunk Map) featuring a series of floating platforms connected by elaborate ziplines where sixteen players battle it out in a last man standing free for all.

Zany Ziplines will launch via a live-streamed tournament on Twitch and TikTok from the gaming zone at VidCon Anaheim on June 22 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Sixteen players including xChocoBars , Whitney , Chica , Krystalogy, and more will compete as duos in a battle royale style tournament until the last team standing is crowned champion. Following the tournament, the game will be released publicly on Fortnite. VidCon attendees will be able to play the game at the Milk booth on-site, while non-attendees can try their hand at home. In a continued effort to support and celebrate gaming performance, Milk continues to be the Performance Drink of Gamers as an official sponsor of VidCon Anaheim 2023, where digital culture takes center stage as the world's leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place.

Milk is responding to what gamers actually want to play and Zany Ziplines represents Milk's commitment to create games by gamers for gamers. Milk's Discord server is dedicated to building a gaming community designed for sharing. ideas for new gaming experiences in Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft. Gamers who want a say on what the next game should be can head to the @GonnaNeedMilk Discord server to share their suggestions for a chance to make their dream games a reality.

In addition to supporting community, Milk can also help support performance. Gaming takes an immense amount of skill and focus - requiring hydration and nutrients including protein to keep you going. With 13 essential nutrients in one 8 oz glass including high-quality protein, real dairy milk or chocolate milk, helps gamers stay fueled and hydrated to power through long gaming sessions.

"Chocolate milk is beloved for a reason - across all kinds of age groups and communities: it's a delicious treat that also happens to be really good for you. We are excited to reintroduce chocolate milk to the gaming community as the performance drink of gamers as a reminder that not only does milk provide nutritional support but we are striving to bring community support as well," notes Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. "Our goal is to bring games for gamers by gamers - and Zany Ziplines is our first start!"

For a preview of Zany Ziplines click here - and be sure to tune into our live launch on the @GonnaNeedMilk Twitch channel and TikTok on June 22nd starting at 5PM EDT. For more information on @GonnaNeedMilk and milk's benefits, go to www.gonnaneedmilk.com.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

Zany Ziplines Space Map (PRNewswire)

