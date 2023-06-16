This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a mental health startup focused on culturally-responsive care.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Digital Mental Health Startup Raises $1.2M Pre-Seed to Expand Culturally-Responsive Care
Anise Health is addressing this mental health equity crisis by reimagining the end-to-end care journey. Anise's care model is tailored to address unique cultural stressors, and Anise's providers are trained in cultural sensitivity to ensure consistently high-quality care.
- Treating COVID with Metformin Reduces Long COVID Rates
The trial found that people who took metformin within seven days after the onset of COVID symptoms were 41% less likely to experience Long COVID than those who had placebo—with a 63% reduction if metformin was started within four days.
- Eating Meals Earlier Improves Metabolic Health
Eating more of one's daily calories earlier in the day may counter weight gain, improve blood sugar fluctuations, and reduce the time that blood sugar is above normal levels, a new study suggests. "This type of feeding, through its effect on blood sugar, may prevent those with prediabetes or obesity from progressing to type 2 diabetes," said study lead author Joanne H. Bruno, MD, PhD, an endocrinology fellow at NYU Langone Health.
- New Paper: Alternative Rx Funding Programs Undermine Patient Health, Complicate Health System
"As alternative funding programs become more common, clinicians and patient advocates are eager for more transparency and for policymakers to rein these programs in before they harm more patients and distort a health care system that is already fractured," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director, Alliance for Patient Access.
- Medivis Raises $20M Series A to Advance Surgery with Augmented Reality
"Over the last seven years, we have been creating technology to grant clinicians unprecedented visual guidance during surgical procedures. Ultimately, this technology will facilitate safer procedural care for patients around the world," said Dr. Osamah Choudhry, Co-Founder and Neurosurgeon.
- Food-Drug Interactions Could be Impactful for Some Lung Cancer Patients According to New Study in JNCCN
Daan A.C. Lanser, MSc, Department of Medical Oncology, Erasmus Cancer Institute, Erasmus University Medical Center, said, "Sometimes, we hear that patients are advised to take their twice daily alectinib strictly 12 hours apart, with the result that some patients will take it with just a small snack in the morning or evening. We believe that taking it with a substantial meal containing enough fat is far more important for the absorption and efficacy of the treatment than to wait 12 hours between doses."
- Nikon introduces the ECLIPSE Ui Upright Microscope
"Nikon is proud to enter the medical product market with the introduction of the Ui. This digital microscope will greatly aid clinical pathologists with observation and collaborations while being easy to operate and comfortable to use by eliminating the need to look through eyepieces for hours at a time," Joseph LoBiondo, Associate General Manager; Product states.
- Many long COVID patients suffer from persistent inflammation, study finds
Scientists have seen previous links between inflammation and long COVID, but the new study is the first to trace the persistence of these inflammatory markers over time in the same patients.
- FAIR Health Launches Interactive Tool Tracking Cost of Giving Birth State by State
Among the findings: The national median allowed amount for C-section is $15,555.61, and the national median charge amount is $35,907.33. The national median allowed amount for vaginal delivery is $12,968.44, and the national median charge amount is $27,371.88.
- ChatGPT-Powered Wellness Revolution: Health Innovator Muscle Lab Unveils Custom Recovery Plans
Muscle Lab believes that by leveraging historical usage data from its wide range of specialized treatments, and combining GPT-4's learning capabilities, clients will receive dynamically tailored wellness experiences that evolve to meet their unique needs and preferences.
- The Estée Lauder Companies to Present Novel Scientific Data at World Congress of Dermatology
"We are thrilled to share key findings at the upcoming WCD from our most recent research efforts, which leverage insights from the fields of longevity and epigenetics to advance our understanding of the molecular pathways underlying inflammation and aging," said Nadine Pernodet, PhD, Senior Vice President, Bioscience, ELC.
Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire