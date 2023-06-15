Bandwidth and Miratech Announce Strategic Collaboration For Global Contact Center Transformations Using Maestro

Leading systems integrator in global enterprise contact center migrations will utilize

RALEIGH, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) a leading global cloud communications company, and Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting company, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate digital customer experience (CX) transformation for global enterprises. In a co-selling motion, Bandwidth and Miratech are already actively engaged with several multi-country enterprise customer opportunities.

The collaboration between Bandwidth and Miratech will enable Global 2000 enterprises to integrate their back-end environment with customer-facing teams, which is critical to driving greater brand loyalty and engagement, a best-in-class user experience, and faster time-to-revenue for feature-rich cloud capabilities. (PRNewswire)

Miratech is an industry-leading CX implementation and engineering provider for cloud contact centers worldwide. Miratech has migrated tens of thousands of contact center agents onto next-generation CX platforms for some of the largest and most-recognized world leaders in the financial services, insurance, healthcare and technology verticals. Bandwidth's Maestro platform bridges key capabilities across cloud contact centers, unified communications and artificial intelligence. With Maestro, enterprises can customize global communications workflows and add state-of-the-art CX and AI capabilities such as conversational AI, machine-learning-based fraud detection, and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools–all customizable with software. Maestro runs on Bandwidth's global Communications Cloud network, which reaches more than 60 countries and over 90 percent of world GDP. Together, Miratech and Bandwidth can deliver cloud contact center environments that integrate Global 2000 enterprises' full communications stacks with SaaS solutions, such as workforce management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning tools.

"Miratech is known as one of the premier global systems integrators in the contact center space, with a customer-centric approach and track record of successfully delivering complex deployments that yield proven ROI," said Sandy Preizler, Chief Revenue Officer at Bandwidth. "We are proud to work with a company known for delivering a relentless commitment to performance and technical excellence for the largest enterprises in the world."

"Bandwidth Maestro is a platform we can scale on to manage complex call flows, business-critical applications and cutting-edge technologies already pre-integrated for faster time to value," said Matthew Ainsworth, Chief Revenue Officer at Miratech. "Their global coverage, reliability and resiliency, and proven results powering global cloud contact centers make Bandwidth a strong partner in our joint mission to help customers transform their businesses and grow revenue while reducing costs."

About Miratech

Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech's engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

