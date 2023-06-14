Patently the best dental surgical guide on the market - CHROME GuidedSMILE

LA CANADA, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14, 2023, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Watson Guide IP additional, broader protection of its CHROME GuidedSMILE stackable products and methods through the issuance of US Patent No. 11,576,755, titled, - Fixation Base and Guides for Dental Prosthesis Installation.

GuidedSMILE IP (intellectual property) is exclusively licensed with all rights ownership to ROE Dental Laboratory / GuidedSMILE LLC.

Expanding upon its previously granted US Patent No. 11,173,016 (issued November 16, 2021), the recently issued patent more broadly protects the many industry leading aspects of CHROME's stackable system.

Issued independent claims cover both the method and apparatus involved in utilizing a mouthpiece to accurately install CHROME's revolutionary Fixation Base to a patient. The Fixation Base is the cornerstone of the CHROME system and its accurate placement ensures successful execution of the entire CHROME stackable system that then follows. By fully protecting this essential first step in the CHROME system, the patent will also prevent others from practicing the subsequent steps of the CHROME system as well.

Generally speaking, the new patent's broadest claims cover the combination of a mouthpiece, which is configured and dimensioned to the patient's teeth, removably mounted to the Fixation Base. The combination of the mouthpiece and the Fixation Base is then inserted into the patient's mouth so that the mouthpiece is fully seated to the patient's teeth. Once the mouthpiece is fully seated, which ensures proper placement of the Fixation Base, the Fixation Base is secured to the patient's bone tissue. The mouthpiece is then removed, leaving behind the accurately installed Fixation Base. The Fixation Base then acts as bone-reduction guide and a mounting jig that is relied upon for each additional guide apparatus used in the CHROME system, such as additional Bone Reduction Guide, Osteotomy Guide and Abutment (Carrier Guide) Guide, and the prosthesis and RAPID appliances.

It is noteworthy, that the USPTO awarded this new patent after a thorough review of the prior art, including numerous references submitted via a formal Third Party Submission by those in the industry. Thus, the newly issued patent has been fully vetted by the USPTO through its due diligence and examination process. Finally, additional patent applications covering the various other novel aspects of the CHROME system are still pending; Watson Guide IP anticipates them to issue in short order.

