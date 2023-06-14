NEW STUDY FOR BRAND MARKETERS REVEALS SURPRISING TRENDS ABOUT U.S. LATINOS

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Chemistry Cultura

Partner on Proprietary Survey of Media, Marketing and Cultural Trends

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), America's leading small business advocacy group, and Chemistry Cultura, a minority-certified marketing agency with several Fortune 500 clients, unveiled a jointly-commissioned research study called THE LATINO MOSAIC. The statistically significant survey polled 1,427 U.S. Hispanic adults, from a wide swath across country-of-origin, age, acculturation level and language preference. Concurrently, the study also included a "control test" of equivalent size from the general market population. The combined results deliver the latest snapshot of the Latino demographic, currently representing one-in-five Americans.

From left to right: Scott Rothkopf (Whitney Museum of American Art), Rebeca Vargas (Wells Fargo), Vanessa Perdomo (Bloomberg), Javier Farfan (National Football League), Brianna O’Brien Lowndes (Whitney Museum of American Art), Kyle O’Brien (Adweek), Mike Valdes-Fauli (Chemistry Cultura), and Ramiro Cavazos (U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce). (PRNewswire)

"21st century marketers crave data to help them make smart decisions, and inform campaigns that deliver ROI from growth segments," said Mike Valdes-Fauli, Chief Operating Officer of Chemistry and President of its multicultural division, Chemistry Cultura. "With Hispanics representing 50% of America's net population growth, it's thrilling to have a finger on the pulse of this critical demo. We often talk about insights, not stereotypes, and this study epitomizes that approach, delivering actionable recommendations for brands to win big with Latinos."

The survey revealed many compelling points, including surprising Gen Z social media preferences, an exponential growth of Spanglish, loyalty built from brands that exhibit respect for heritage, and actionable tips to ensure advertising lands with cultural nuance. Results were unveiled at a cocktail party and panel discussion hosted at The Whitney Museum of American Art, a cultural institution that has reinforced its outreach and engagement with the burgeoning Latino community.

"Our focus at the USHCC is to empower Hispanic business success, and in so doing ignite broader American prosperity," said Ramiro Cavazos, President & CEO of the USHCC. "To succeed with this fast-growing segment, brands must do their homework and demonstrate true commitment, not condescension. With that in mind, we're thrilled to partner on this landmark study that will give a leg up to American companies, both large and small."

Below are several compelling data points from the study:

MEDIA

LANGUAGE

BRAND MARKETING

For media inquiries, please contact Jasmin Hartmeier at jhartmeier@chemistryagency.com .

Full survey results available upon request at mosaic@ChemistryAgency.com .

ABOUT CHEMISTRY CULTURA

Chemistry Cultura is a minority-certified, full-service agency helping global brands engage Latino audiences. Current clients include Carnival Cruise Line, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Heineken, Microsoft, NFL, OnePlus, Red Stripe and Western Union. From our wholly owned offices in Miami, New York and Phoenix, we offer a wide array of services including strategy, creative, media buying, digital, social, influencer marketing and PR. We are a proud partner of Chemistry, an Ad Age A-LIST firm with 160 employees. For more information, visit www.ChemistryCultura.com .

ABOUT U.S. HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of five million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. The USHCC is America's largest small business advocacy group, representing more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and also partners with hundreds of major American corporations. For more information, please visit www.ushcc.com . Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chemistry Cultura