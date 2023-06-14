The Human Bean Celebrates 25 Year Beanniversary

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two and a half decades after their very first espresso drink was served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top, The Human Bean is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

On June 15, 1998 The Human Bean drive-thru opened for the very first time in Ashland, Oregon. And on that day a very special thing happened — the first drinks were served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top as a way of saying thank you for stopping by. (PRNewswire)

With a motto of "a little kindness goes a long way," The Human Bean has grown from a single drive-thru location in southern Oregon to over 300+ locations open or in development across over 25 states throughout the U.S. Franchise partners cite the company's core values of quality, community and integrity as the ingredients that have brewed the brand's quarter-century success.

"After seeing their passion for the company and tasting the incredible coffee, we were hooked," says Laura Stark, Texas franchise owner. "We knew we wanted to be a part of this amazing company. The Human Bean doesn't make you feel like you are a number. You feel like family."

As part of the celebration, The Human Bean recently launched a new website with easily-findable nutrition information, an online store, highlights of annual giveback campaigns, and vibrant photos of new speciality drinks and classic favorites.

Interested future franchisees are also invited to drink in the new, separate franchise-focused website with information about getting started (from site selection to operations) and accessing the suite of support tools from The Human Bean corporate team.

"We're ready to help at any stage," says COO, Scott Anderson. "Every applicant speaks with a founder during the development phase, and other franchise owners always offer their support, too. It's a really special community, and our partners who have grown with us are a big part of this 25-year milestone."

Every visit to The Human Bean in June is an opportunity to grab a limited-edition Happy Birthday sticker to join the festivities, while supplies last.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 20 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

Millions of chocolate-covered espresso beans later, The Human Bean is still using the gesture as a guide — that a little goes a long way, and we can always choose to be Kind Human Beans! (PRNewswire)

The Human Bean Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Human Bean