Havas Creative Adds New Leadership to Its Global New Business and Growth Team

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Creative has made two notable senior leadership hires to deepen its global growth and innovation expertise and support integration and client experience across the network.

Maggie O. Connors has been appointed Global Marketing and Brands Officer, Havas Creative. (CNW Group/Havas Creative) (PRNewswire)

Maggie O. Connors has been appointed Global Marketing and Brands Officer, Havas Creative. Callum Cheatle has been appointed Global Managing Partner, Growth, Havas Creative. They will both report to Tracey Barber, Global Chief Transformation and Growth Officer, Havas Creative and support Havas' global brand portfolio across 70 villages and 100 countries. Connors will be based in New York and Cheatle will be based in London.

A seasoned growth leader, Connors has 25+ years of experience building integration across global teams and constructing, leading and activating pitch teams at scale. She joins Havas Creative from MRM, where she was the Global Chief Growth Officer, overseeing all growth and new business activity with a focus on collaboration across global offices and developing marketing and growth content offerings. Over her career, Connors has held notable business development roles at key agencies, from Deutsch to J. Walter Thompson to Havas Group's Arnold Worldwide. In her new role, Connors will lead Havas New York's new business team, oversee new business and growth efforts across North America and expand growth, strategy, PR and innovation capabilities globally. She will spearhead integration across offices in North America and manage growth opportunities across Gate One, Havas' digital and business transformation consultancy and Havas CX, the brand's customer experience network.

Cheatle joins Havas Creative from The&Partnership, where he was a Business Development Director focused on running global pitches, helping local offices with their growth efforts and developing integrated positioning and prospecting strategies. Previously, he was a WPP fellow, with rotations across account management, digital strategy and business development at Grey London, Ogilvy Shanghai and Group XP New York. At Havas Creative, Cheatle will lead and develop global new business and marketing strategy across the UK and global network, with a focus on increasing collaboration, partnership and client experience across offices and supporting Havas' global flagship agencies in New York, London, Paris, Mumbai, Shanghai, Sao Paulo and Singapore.

Over the past few months, Havas Group has been making a significant investment in growth and integration. Global leadership is expanding roles, appointing Jocelyn Weiss as Global Chief Communications Officer, Havas Health & You. Their integrated network is also celebrating new business wins with Arnold Worldwide, a part of Havas Group, recently announcing their partnership with Sam's Club and PNC Bank.

Barber commented: "Maggie and Callum are some of the brightest minds in our industry. They bring deep global expertise to their new roles and, most importantly, a culture of positive thinking and collaboration. We look forward to having them take our global new business and growth teams to new heights."

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com #MeaningfulDifference.

Callum Cheatle has been appointed Global Managing Partner, Growth, Havas Creative. (CNW Group/Havas Creative) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havas Creative