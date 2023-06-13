IPS Group Showcases Expanded Digital Payments Portfolio at IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference

Digital payment technologies increase convenience and choice for customers, optimize mobility programs for municipalities and universities, and enable frictionless parking environments

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group ("IPS"), a leading Smart Parking digital payments solutions provider, will demonstrate at the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in Fort Worth, TX June 11 – 14, 2023 how new digital payment enhancements enable "frictionless" parking.

As consumers demand diverse digital payments, IPS delivers a fully accessible, simple, and seamless payment experience

"The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated the adoption of digital payments, and it's here to stay," says Chad Randall, IPS CEO. "As consumers demand diverse digital payment options, we deliver a fully accessible, simple, and seamless payment experience, and support our customers as they extend this convenience to their communities."

Digital payment technologies and services from IPS improve the entire customer experience, and optimize program efficiencies for municipalities, universities, and other parking agencies.

Frictionless Parking Experience

Increased Revenue and Cost Savings Opportunities for Parking Programs

Agencies leverage IPS digital payment technologies and support services to optimize parking programs.

Data Management System: The IPS parking management software enables digital payment trend reporting and insights that drive demand-based rate structures that can increase revenue. Agencies can integrate their entire parking network, which can support complete data aggregation, including additional third-party mobile apps and digital payment platforms alongside IPS.

Payment Processing Services: IPS offers payment processing services as well as an IPS-exclusive program that saves customers up to 35% on their monthly merchant fees. This can mean a savings of hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars each month based on the number of regulated debit card transactions.

IPMI attendees and the press are invited to booth 1019 for a guided demonstration of the breadth of digital payment solutions offered as part of the IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

Says Randall: "Nearly two decades ago, we introduced the industry's first single-space parking meter to accept credit cards, transforming parking management. As customer preferences expand into a variety of digital payment channels, IPS will continue to be at the forefront by offering our customers all of these options in an integrated Smart Parking technology portfolio. Our goal is to continue our legacy of innovation to drive speed, convenience, and consumer choices to achieve a more frictionless parking experience."

About IPS Group

IPS Group is a designer, engineer and manufacturer of low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and cloud-based technologies. IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

IPS Group, Inc. (ipsgroupinc.com) is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems and parking technologies and has been delivering world-class solutions to the telecommunications and parking industries for over 20 years. (PRNewsFoto/IPS Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

