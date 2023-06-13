Brewer's Foods Introduces Innovative Pretzel Flatbread Crackers to their line of Upcycled Foods, Combating Food Waste in the Craft Brewing Industry

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BOSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer's Foods, a Boston-based company, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Upcycled Pretzel Flatbread Crackers, a delicious and sustainable solution in the fight against food waste. With a mission to tackle the growing problem of excess spent grain in the craft brewing industry, Brewer's Foods is leading the charge towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Fighting food waste by upcycling brewer's spent grain into delicious sustainable pretzel flatbread crackers.

Craft breweries have long grappled with finding innovative ways to repurpose their spent grain, a byproduct of the brewing process. Brewer's Foods has found the perfect solution by transforming this underutilized resource into a delectable snack that delights taste buds and addresses a pressing global issue. Their new Upcycled Pretzel Flatbread Crackers utilizes SPROUTED AND ROASTED grain as a key ingredient, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Upcycled Pretzel Flatbread Crackers to consumers who share our passion for sustainability and great-tasting food," said Kyle Fiasconaro, Founder and CEO of Brewer's Foods. "Upcycling spent grain from craft breweries, we are turning what was once considered waste into a delicious and nutritious snack. Our mission is to fight food waste and inspire others to make a positive impact on the environment."

Brewer's Foods has partnered with craft breweries, establishing a sustainable supply chain that benefits both the breweries and the environment. Through their innovative process, they transform the spent grain into a flavorful base, incorporating it with premium ingredients to create the perfect balance of taste and sustainability.

The Upcycled Pretzel Flatbread Crackers from Brewer's Foods are a testament to their commitment to quality and environmental stewardship. Each bite offers a delightful combination of a light, crispy texture with a distinct pretzel flavor. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with dips, spreads, or cheeses, these crackers provide a guilt-free snacking experience for consumers who are conscious about their food choices. In addition to their product launch, Brewer's Foods actively participates in community initiatives and educational programs to raise awareness about food waste and sustainability. Through their collaborations, they aim to inspire others to take action, emphasizing the significant impact that can be made by repurposing overlooked resources.

Their Upcycled Pretzel Flatbread Crackers will be available for sampling at the SFA Fancy Food Show later this month. Brewer's Foods line of products are now available regionally at Whole Foods Market and for purchase through select retailers and online platforms.

For more information visit www.brewersfoods.com or follow them on social media @BrewersFoods.

Media Contact:

Matthew Fiasconaro

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (631) 793-9983

Email: matthew@brewersfoods.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brewer's Foods