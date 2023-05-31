ZeroEyes Partners with AEGIX to Bolster School Security in Utah

Proactive AI Gun Detection to Be Integrated into AEGIX AIM to Create Sole-Source Active Incident Management Platform

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a strategic partnership with AEGIX , a Utah-based provider of industry-leading resources, technology, equipment and training for first responders. Through the partnership, ZeroEyes' best-in-class AI gun detection and situational awareness software will be integrated into the AEGIX AIM active incident management platform to create a sole-source solution uniquely built for Utah public schools.

"In the face of increasing gun-related violence in US schools, it is crucial that Utah districts invest in proactive technology solutions that provide threat detection, situational awareness, and incident management and response," said Michael Morgan, Chief of Police of Nephi City, Utah. "Our most important job is to keep our students, faculty and communities safe, so we must leverage the strongest and most effective tools available."

The AEGIX AIM (Active Incident Management) platform cuts through the chaos to remove guesswork and delays, to save precious time in an emergency. The system allows individuals in an organization, such as a school, to notify others of a crisis with the touch of a button. In a worst-case scenario, such as an active shooter, teachers simply push a button in the app to let administrators and first responders know if they are "safe" or "unsafe." AEGIX AIM can be operated from a desktop, laptop or smartphone.

Everyone on the system, including key law enforcement and first responders can utilize the dynamic interactive maps of a school campus, buildings and individual classrooms. This instantly provides room-by-room situational awareness. Users know exactly what the emergency is and where they need to direct their efforts. It also enables real-time communication within the patented chat feature. These features are vital to obtaining accurate information and giving critical instructions in high-stress situations for all responders and victims during an incident.

"We see the integration of ZeroEyes' groundbreaking technology as a tremendous addition to our AIM solution," said Chet Linton, CEO of AEGIX. "The synergies between our companies are obvious; we are both committed to reducing the gun-related violence that is so greatly impacting our schools."

ZeroEyes' proactive visual gun detection and situational awareness software platform is layered on schools' existing digital security cameras, where it identifies illegally brandished guns and immediately shares images with a specialized group of U.S. military and law enforcement veterans at one of the ZeroEyes Operation Centers (ZOC) that are staffed 24/7/365. Once these experts verify the threat, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"ZeroEyes and AEGIX have been working to educate Utah policymakers and school administrators for several months, and we are excited to launch this dedicated partnership between two companies that are actively working to mitigate school violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "AEGIX's long-standing relationships with Utah schools and law enforcement will help us to greatly reduce response times and save lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About AEGIX Global

AEGIX Global exists for one purpose: to keep people safe. Emergencies and critical incidents are unpredictable and when they happen, they happen fast. This means anyone involved in an incident needs to be prepared to act with the quickest, smartest response. AEGIX Global takes action to find and develop solutions for a truly comprehensive approach to safety. Software, equipment, and comprehensive training are the three main pillars that make up AEGIX Global's safety solutions. For more information, please visit AEGIXAIM.com .

