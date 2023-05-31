Superior Essex Communications Announces Expansion of Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing Facility to Meet Continuing Broadband Demand Nationwide

The $73 million investment will create manufacturing jobs and help connect American communities.

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Essex Communications, a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable, announced it is continuing to invest in manufacturing capacity and equipment at its Brownwood, Texas, plant to help meet global demand for OSP fiber optic cables, drop fiber and hybrid cables.

As the fiber and hybrid markets continue to experience strong growth, the overall $73 million plant expansion investments will create 170 new U.S. manufacturing jobs and support broadband buildouts nationwide to bring high-speed internet and 5G service to all Americans. The expanded facility's increased capacity and other improvements will continue Superior Essex Communications' market leadership in fiber, drop and hybrid cables.

The investment will improve manufacturing equipment and build an additional 90,000 square feet adjacent to the current Brownwood plant, expanding the facility to more than 500,000 total square feet of production. It will support new jobs as well as convert some existing jobs from legacy OSP copper cable manufacturing to focus on optical fiber cables.

The expansion also will incorporate green building practices – such as Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting and the use of repurposed equipment – and explore the use of solar and battery power sources for the plant.

"The Brownwood plant improvements are not only an investment in our company, but also an investment in U.S. manufacturing and in communities across America," said Superior Essex Communications President Brad Johnson. "This expansion will create manufacturing jobs right here in America, which will bring more employment opportunities to the Brownwood region and boost production of American-made broadband products. In doing so, we're demonstrating our commitment to providing 'Build America, Buy America' products that help deliver high-speed broadband services to communities across the nation."

Superior Essex Communications is focused on creating the future of smart and sustainable communications by developing technology that connects and respects the world. Government initiatives supported by the company to increase U.S. high-speed internet access for all Americans include the White House's Internet for All program and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA's) Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

About Superior Essex Communications

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. Under our overarching vision of MissionNext (MissionNext - Superior Essex Communications) we are shaping our future to support our employees and customers for many years to come with a view of Integrated Solutions, Sustainable Innovation, and Expansive Technologies. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, and 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington, Kansas, plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification; and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com.

