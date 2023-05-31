PureRED Appoints Retail Technology Veteran Umesh Sripad as its First Chief Product Officer

PureRED CEO Brian Cohen Expands Executive Team with Former IKEA USA and Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate PR1 and Proprietary Offerings

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureRED , a leading marketing, data, and technology partner, announced it has tapped Umesh Sripad as its first-ever Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Sripad will oversee PureRED's proprietary technology, PR1 , and lead product innovation across PureRED's retail client base. Sripad will report directly to PureRED CEO Brian Cohen ,

Sripad brings more than 16 years of experience in digital technologies, product innovation, and data and insights to the role. Most recently, he served as SVP and Chief Digital Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond, where he led product, engineering, data and analytics, and site merchandising teams in delivering compelling digital experiences, executing digital-first strategies, and orchestrating digital business growth.

"Umesh is a decorated leader and visionary in the retail technology sector, and we're thrilled to have him join our team," said Brian Cohen, CEO of PureRED. "PureRED is at the center of an important technological revolution at retail, and we're excited for Umesh to bring the same magic to our team and our clients that he did in his previous roles at IKEA, Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com. We're confident his experience, his wisdom and his forward-looking mindset will help our client's accelerate their own transformations and realize their goals."

Prior to Bed Bath & Beyond, Sripad served as Chief Digital Officer for IKEA USA, where he managed the full range of digital strategies and investments to drive omni-channel growth. During his tenure, he built a $2B digital business and led a team of over 300+ to execute transformation investments. Prior to that time, Sripad played an instrumental role at Overstock.com, building a unique loyalty program to retain and grow customer lifetime value.

"PureRED as a platform has a wealth of capabilities and the power to bring the elements together to help deliver the right experience and business growth at scale for partners," said Sripad. "As the retail industry embarks on the next phase in its technological evolution, PureRED has a unique opportunity to drive change. I look forward to partnering with Brian and the team as we embark on this next phase in the company's journey."

Sripad's appointment comes on the heels of PureRED's merger with digital creative agency Haddad & Partners and notable executive announcements, including the appointment of Jason Whiting as Chief Growth Officer and new additions to the company's board of directors.

About PureRED

PureRED is an award-winning, 600+ associate, PE-owned advertising, marketing and technology partner that delivers digital content at scale with speed and precision. PureRED works with 14 of the largest 25 retailers in the country and provides fully-integrated marketing and advertising capabilities for Fortune 500 brands across retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and specialty brands globally. With over 50 years experience, PureRED's current clients include Kroger, Rite Aid, New Jersey Lottery, Sanofi and more. For more information, visit www.purered.net

