European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Face & Body Exfoliating Gel WINS 2023 NYLON Beauty Hit List Award

PLANO, Texas , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its NYLON Beauty Hit List Award win. The best-selling EWC TREAT® Face & Body Exfoliating Gel was selected by NYLON editors and judges as a winning "Bump Banisher." The selection of Beauty Hit List winners was released online on Nylon.com on May 23, 2023.

The EWC TREAT® Face & Body Exfoliating Gel is one of European Wax Center's most results-driven products to help treat ingrown hairs and bumps between waxes. The clinically tested, pH-balanced formula contains Pineapple Extract, Aloe and Vitamins A, C, & E to smooth, clear, and prevent ingrown hairs. Gentle enough for the face and body, this gel exfoliates the skin with a non-abrasive formula that clears away dead skin cells to help hair follicles stay bump-free. As a testament to its effectiveness, NYLON Beauty Editor Sam Neibart shared, "This is one of the most satisfying body care products you will ever use. With a little pressure massaging into dry skin, this non-irritating exfoliator gives you next level smooth and totally ingrown-free skin. You literally see the dead skin cells sloughing away like kind of gross magic."

"As part of our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products, European Wax Center formulates at-home solutions, with input from our guests and network of Wax Specialists, that extend and enhance our waxing services. Our products are consistently recognized as leaders by industry experts and receive rave reviews from our guests for addressing their top skincare concerns. We are thrilled that the beauty lovers at NYLON have awarded our hardworking, yet gentle, Face & Body Exfoliating Gel as a 2023 Nylon Beauty Hit List Winner.." -- European Wax Center President and Chief Operating Officer, David Willis.

For the 2023 Beauty Hit List awards, NYLON's team of writers, editors, and contributors combed through their bathroom cabinets and tested out the newest, buzziest launches to curate a roster of 91 winning products. Winners were nominated and selected by editors at NYLON and were judged based on the product's efficacy, packaging/design, ingredients, and innovation.

EWC TREAT® Face & Body Exfoliating Gel retails for $40.00 and is available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com and amazon.com .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About NYLON Beauty Hit List Awards

At NYLON, we believe that beauty is deeply personal — but that doesn't stop us from trying every product that lands on our desks and shouting our favorites from the rooftops. For the 2023 NYLON Beauty Hit List awards, our team of writers, editors, and contributors combed through their bathroom cabinets and tested out the newest, buzziest launches to curate a roster of 91 winning products we'd recommend to anyone. From high-tech devices and hair holy-grails to celeb-owned brands (that are actually good) — if it's come up in your group chat, we've probably tried it. Ahead, meet the winners of NYLON Beauty Hit List Awards. We hope you find a new favorite.

