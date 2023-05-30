Thea Pharma Inc. Launches Preservative Freedom Coalition to Advocate for Preservative-free Eye Care

The Glaucoma Foundation, The Intrepid Eye Society, National Medical Association Ophthalmology Section, and Real World Ophthalmology Unite with Thea to Help Preserve Patient Eye Health

WALTHAM, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thea Pharma Inc. ("Thea"), the U.S. subsidiary of Europe's leading independent ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical company, Laboratoires Théa, today announced the launch of the Preservative Freedom Coalition to raise awareness of unmet needs in ocular surface disease and opportunities to pursue preservative-free topical ophthalmic medications. In addition to Thea, founding members of this company- and brand-agnostic initiative include: The Glaucoma Foundation, The Intrepid Eye Society, National Medical Association Ophthalmology Section, and Real World Ophthalmology.

Formulations in many prescription and OTC eye drops continue to include preservatives. Prolonged use of these compounds have proven negative effects to the ocular surface and some anatomical structures of the eye, with some of these occurring immediately with acute signs and symptoms, and some progressing slowly over the chronic course of therapy. The Preservative Freedom Coalition will put the topic of preservative-free eye care in focus through education to eye care professionals and patients. This initiative aims to support eye professionals in understanding the benefits of choosing preservative-free options, where possible, to help preserve the health of the ocular surface.

"The eye care industry has a long history of using preservatives in eye drops that persists to this day. The Preservative Freedom Coalition will help spark national dialogue about the need to break through our apathy and indifference, with respect to preservatives, and change habits while continuing to keep our patients' eye care as the highest priority," said Susan Benton, President of Thea Pharma Inc. "The Preservative Freedom Coalition is comprised of stakeholders from across the industry who share a common goal of improving patient outcomes and ensuring access to safe and effective preservative-free treatment options. We believe that working together will enable us to achieve greater success and better overall patient satisfaction. We look forward to working with the Coalition members to make a preservative-free future a reality."

The Preservative Freedom Coalition will focus on three key areas:

Awareness: Jointly educating on the benefits of preservative-free medications, where possible, to healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader healthcare community, with the goal of increasing awareness of the need to protect the ocular surface.



Availability: Collaborating to help ensure that preservative-free medications are widely available to patients by identifying and addressing barriers to distribution and promoting fair and equitable access.



Advocacy: Advocating for policies that support a future that puts preservative-free first, where possible, with the aim of creating a more favorable regulatory and reimbursement environment in the future.

"As medical professionals, we are the caretakers of eye health and have a responsibility to preserve and protect our patient's vision. We must all do our part to prioritize lifelong ocular health," said Aakriti Garg Shukla, MD, Medical Advisory Board Member at The Glaucoma Foundation. "The Preservative Freedom Coalition has the potential to make a significant impact on the education of the entire eye care community and to elevate the awareness of the deleterious effect of preservatives on the ocular surface."

"Our end goal is to improve the lives of patients especially those with a number of chronically treated ocular conditions," said Selina McGee, OD, FAAO, Dipl ABO, President of The Intrepid Eye Society Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with colleagues across the ophthalmologic, optometric, medical, and pharmaceutical communities as part of the Preservative Freedom Coalition to achieve this shared vision."

For more information about Preservative Freedom, please visit www.preservativefreedom.com.

About Théa

Laboratoires Théa is an independent pharmaceutical company specialized in the research, development, and commercialization of eye-care products. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, it has thirty-five affiliates & offices in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East. Today, its network includes more than 1,600 employees, and its products are available in 75 countries around the world. In 2021, Théa had global revenues of approximately $773 million. The independent and family-owned and run group, founded from a Research and Development start-up by Henri Chibret, has been chaired since 2008 by Jean-Frédéric Chibret, his nephew.

To learn more about Laboratoires Théa Group, visit https://www.laboratoires-thea.com/en/Group.

About Thea Pharma Inc.

Established in Lexington, Massachusetts in 2019, Thea Pharma Inc., is the United States fully owned subsidiary of Laboratoires Théa. Its product offering is comprised of a portfolio of leading eye-care products that are regulated or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including AcellFX™, Akten®, AzaSite®, Betimol®, Cosopt®, Cosopt® PF, and Zioptan®, iVIZIA® dry-eye drops and eyelid hygiene products, and now IYUZEH™. By focusing our passion and expertise within the U.S. market, Thea's goal is to deliver uncompromising care that allows all stakeholders to envision the future of ophthalmic treatment with eyes wide open.

To learn more about Thea Pharma Inc., visit https://theapharmainc.com.

