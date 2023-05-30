AARC-360 CELEBRATES AAPI MONTH AS A MINORITY OWNED BUSINESS

ALPHARETTA, Ga. , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a leading provider of comprehensive security audit services, proudly announces its celebration of AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Month as a certified Minority Owned Business.

AAPI Month, observed annually in May in the United States, recognizes and honors the contributions, heritage, and achievements of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It serves as an opportunity for organizations to celebrate diversity and acknowledge the positive impact AAPI businesses have on the economy.

As a Minority Owned Business, AARC-360 takes pride in its commitment to promoting diversity and fostering an environment that values and respects individuals from all walks of life. With its team of highly skilled auditors and industry-leading expertise, AARC-360 has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking compliance solutions. "We are proud to be a certified Minority Owned Business," says CEO and Owner, Neil Gonsalves. "We're dedicated to forging strong relationships and creating a network that nurtures equal opportunity in the business sector.

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

