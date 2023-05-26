The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a "Little Mermaid" Happy Meal and Venmo's new account for teens.
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Shutterstock to Acquire GIPHY, the World's Largest GIF Library and Search Engine
Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said, "Shutterstock is in the business of helping people and brands tell their stories. Through the GIPHY acquisition, we are extending our audience touch points beyond primarily professional marketing and advertising use cases and expanding into casual conversations."
- McDonald's Celebrates the Wavemaker in All of Us with "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal
From recalling their first viewing of the classic film to celebrating the 2023 live-action cast with collectible toys, fans of all ages can find something uniquely special for them in this Happy Meal.
- Introducing the Venmo Teen Account
For the first time, the Venmo Teen Account gives teenagers a way to engage with and learn more about managing money through the Venmo app. The Venmo Teen Account will allow parents to monitor transactions, manage privacy settings, send money to their teen, and will help parents to educate their teens on creating healthy money habits.
- Peloton Reintroduces Itself For Anyone, Anywhere
With Peloton's amazing content on its award-winning hardware and App, the relaunch ignites a vibrant new brand identity and campaign; introduces new Membership tiers; and releases a new content feature, Peloton Gym.
- LeBron James Joins Taco Bell's Effort to Free "Taco Tuesday" for Everyone
"'Taco Tuesday' is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody," says LeBron James. "'Taco Tuesdays' create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it's a celebration that nobody should own."
- Tripadvisor Reveals Top-Rated Hotels in 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards
Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said, "An opulent palace in Jaipur topped the charts, while hotels ranging from a 'glamping' retreat in Patagonia to a rock 'n' roll–themed boutique in Boston made their mark as well. As our savvy reviewers know, hotels can sometimes be the entire reason for the trip…"
- Working to Build a More Equitable, Next-Generation Workforce: PepsiCo Teams Up with South and West Side Organizations to Support Summer Programming and Launch Reverse Mentorship Program
Through this internship, both mentors and mentees can expect to develop leadership skills and training, build meaningful relationships rooted in finding common ground, and share lived experiences across generations. This program is part of the company's PREP (Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program) initiative focused on supporting Black and Hispanic youth on the South and West Sides of Chicago.
- First WWII Destroyer Sank by Rocket Powered Super Kamikaze Discovered off Japan
Veteran Ocean explorer/CEO of Tiburon Subsea, Tim Taylor and his "Lost 52 Project" team have discovered 84 lost US sailors and the WWII Sumner Class Destroyer "USS Mannert L. Abele (DD-733)" destroyed by Super rocket powered kamikazes in Japanese waters.
- Rocket Mortgage Addresses Affordability Challenges with New 1% Down Home Loan Program
ONE+ offers an exclusive affordable home loan option, with mortgage insurance at no cost to the homebuyer – potentially saving more than 90 million Americans thousands of dollars.
- A Grand Reveal and Momentous Return: Sandals® Dunn's River Celebrates Grand Opening in Legendary Fashion
Sandals Resorts International unveiled its latest resort, the all-new 260-room Sandals Dunn's River, with a celebration befitting its legendary lore in Jamaica's tourism history. The night brought together leaders in the Caribbean, valued members of the Sandals Resorts family, and Jamaica's most quintessential performers.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Lowe's and Petco.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire