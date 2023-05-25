Mark Thompson Joins Westat as Clinical Research Vice President

Thompson will lead Westat's strategic growth in advanced real-world evidence analytics.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat is pleased to announce Mark Thompson, PhD, has joined Westat as a Vice President in the Clinical Research Practice, reporting to Sunitha Mathew, Vice President and Practice Director. Dr. Thompson is an expert in the areas of real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE).

Photo of Mark Thompson (PRNewswire)

Mark brings a focus on applications of RWE and advanced analytics that will spark innovation and growth.

Dr. Thompson brings over 30 years of experience in clinical research and epidemiology and is an internationally recognized expert in influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. During his distinguished career at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he served as Principal Investigator on domestic and multi-country investigations of disease burden, immunogenicity, and vaccine effectiveness, including studies focused on pregnant women, infants, older adults, and health care personnel. Additionally, he served as Principal Investigator for two of CDC's primary vaccine evaluation platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mark brings a focus on applications of RWE and advanced analytics that will spark innovation and growth," according to Ms. Mathew. "Our team of clinical and epidemiological researchers, bioinformaticians, and data scientists is excited to work with him to address our federal and commercial clients' challenges."

Prior to joining CDC, Dr. Thompson worked at Kaiser Permanente Northern California where he led a clinical practice guidelines initiative. He has also spent time in the private sector developing information technologies and working with large employers, including Ford, General Motors, and AT&T, to improve disease management and preventive care for their employees. Recently, Dr. Thompson advised Novavax, Inc., on developing RWD to estimate the effectiveness of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Thompson to Westat," notes Scott Royal, PhD, Westat President and CEO. "His expert leadership will provide invaluable insight as we grow our RWD/RWE and vaccine effectiveness portfolios."

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westat