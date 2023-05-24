Postal Service Honors Capital One and CenterWell Pharmacy at National Postal Forum

USPS recognized 23 additional companies for mailing industry innovation and industry best practices

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USPS today recognized Capital One and CenterWell Pharmacy with the 2023 Partnership for Growth award on the final day of the National Postal Forum (NPF), the country's premier mailing and shipping conference. The Partnership for Growth award is bestowed annually at NPF to recognize companies that have made significant contributions to the mailing and shipping industry with forward-thinking and innovative practices.

The Postmaster General and USPS Executive Leadership Team personally select the winners, who have successfully worked with the organization to enhance the value of what we deliver every day — mail and packages.

Capital One has a longstanding commitment to innovation and working with USPS to create and co-create successful direct mail campaigns. Capital One recently created an inventive acquisition campaign using USPS Informed Delivery in conjunction with unique creative treatments that included advanced trailing-edge die-cut (TED-C) designs, grooved envelopes, embossed lettering and dynamic foils that stand out in the mailbox, differentiating their brand in the marketplace and increasing response. Mailing services expanded beyond Marketing Mail to also include First-Class Mail as part of a targeted micro-segmentation campaign.

Capital One continues to be a mailing industry trailblazer through their commitment to mail, Direct Mail, and the use of new and unique technologies, including TED-C designs, which generated excitement within their customer marketplace. Capital One has excelled in driving innovation and growth using the mail.

CenterWell Pharmacy is a home-delivery pharmacy that helps customers manage their prescription and over-the-counter medications with convenient, safe and on-time delivery to their front doorsteps or locations of their choice. With an integrated care strategy that focuses on improving quality of care and achieving improved health outcomes, CenterWell Pharmacy has a dedicated team of more than 600 pharmacists available to customers who have questions or concerns about their medications.

"We are grateful for this recognition that highlights our strong and longtime commitment to advancing this industry, which is at the forefront of everything we do. Shipping plays a prominent role in how we ensure our customers have a positive experience, receiving their prescription and over-the-counter medications safely and on-time," said Alan Martin, vice president of CenterWell Pharmacy Operations.

CenterWell Pharmacy, which uses a variety of USPS delivery options, is a part of the Humana-owned CenterWell family of health brands, which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care and CenterWell Home Health.

USPS also recognized 23 additional companies for mailing industry innovation and industry best practices at NPF.

Awards were presented to customers in 10 categories: the Mailing and Digital Award, the Shipping and eCommerce Award, the Innovation and Growth Award, the Transportation Partner of the Year Award, the USPS Connect Local Shipping Growth Award, the USPS Connect Local Mailing Growth Award, the Interagency Collaboration Award, the New Shipping Solution Award, the Regional Shipping Solution Award and the Commerce Solution Award.

The Mailing and Digital Award recognizes customers who demonstrate creativity by finding new methods to use mail to drive significant business results and mail growth. The winners of this award are:

Focus on the Family, Colorado Springs, CO

Japs-Olson Co., St. Louis Park, MN

PEL Hughes, New Orleans, LA

Wayfair, Boston, MA

Marlette Holdings/Best Egg, Wilmington, DE

The Shipping and eCommerce Award honors customers who have used industry best practices to implement new technologies to maximize efficiencies, and to convert requests for purchase and fulfillment into package volume. The winners of this award are:

alphabroder, Trevose, PA

3 Tone Enterprise, Katy, TX

Truepill Inc., Hayward, CA

Oriental Trading Co., La Vista, NE

Orthofeet Inc., Norwood, NJ

The Innovation and Growth Award recognizes companies that have taken steps to position themselves for significant growth with USPS as their partner. The winners of this award are:

1 UP Nutrition, Hialeah, FL

HelloFresh, New York, NY

SoFi Social Finance Inc., San Francisco, CA

Robot Ink Marketing, Stoughton, WI

Distribution Management, St. Charles, MO

The Transportation Partner of the Year Award recognizes Postal Service vendors who excel in transportation performance, contribute to low emissions and have an Electric Vehicle Future state (EV) plan that coincides with the Postal Service's Delivering for America plan. The two award winners are:

AJR Trucking, Compton, CA

Mail Management Services Inc., Lincoln, NE

The USPS Connect Local Shipping Growth Award recognizes a company that has successfully used USPS Connect Local Shipping.

Serket Pharmacy, Montclair, NJ

The USPS Connect Local Mailing Growth Award recognizes a company that has successfully used a USPS local mail solution.

AmeriSave Mortgage, Fairfax, VA

The Interagency Collaboration Award recognizes a federal agency that worked closely with USPS to develop a solution that delivered value to their customers.

U.S. Department of State, Washington, DC

The New Shipping Solution Award recognizes a company that has aligned their supply chain/transportation network based on USPS offerings.

Belk, Charlotte, NC

The Regional Shipping Solution Award recognizes a company that is using USPS Connect Regional to deliver packages.

REI, Sumner, WA

The Commerce Solution Award recognizes a company that partnered with USPS to begin shipping packages based on the Postal Service's products and services.

GameStop, Grapevine, TX

The National Postal Forum and USPS congratulate all award winners. We appreciate the partnerships with our mailers and their commitment to increasing the value of the U.S. Mail through innovation.

