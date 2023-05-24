Microsoft Recognizes CyberProof for Specializations in Threat Protection and Cloud Security

Achievements highlight CyberProof's expertise in supporting enterprises migrating to cloud-native security

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof, a UST company, has attained a Specialization in both Threat Protection and Cloud Security from Microsoft. A Specialization designation in a particular technology area is no small task, to attain two of them in the Security area separates UST's CyberProof from all but a few other Microsoft partners.

CyberProof has been recognized for its innovative, platform-enabled model for Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services – providing a wide range of advanced services to keep enterprises protected from increasingly sophisticated and aggressive cyberattacks while improving operational efficiency. CyberProof's cloud-native approach using Microsoft Sentinel and ADX enables enterprises to better defend themselves from sophisticated threats. The company combines expert human analysts coupled with a purpose-built CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform that is designed to reduce complexity, help solve enterprise-scale challenges, and turn data into actionable insights and response actions.

"We're thrilled to have been recognized by Microsoft in this industry-leading category," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof. "CyberProof, a UST company, enables enterprises with the security aspects of their cloud migration by architecting a future-ready XDR solution for sensing anomalies from multiple new sources, and rapidly containing potential security risks."

"Our partnership with Microsoft continues to grow and this recognition illustrates how successful collaboration can transform security and help enterprises contending with complex cloud transformation and cybersecurity needs," added Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof.

You can read more about CyberProof's advanced MDR services here: https://www.cyberproof.com/continuously-improve-cyber-defense/

CyberProof's expert team shares their insight into XDR adoption here: https://go.cyberproof.com/ensuring-a-successful-xdr-adoption

