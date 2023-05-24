Explore careers in technology with an assist from CompTIA

New to Tech Sweepstakes offers opportunities to win free tech training from the leading IT certification and training organization

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is still time to win free training in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) in the New to Tech Sweepstakes presented by CompTIA, the leading provider of IT training and certifications for the global tech workforce.

Each week CompTIA selects seven winners who receive a 100%-off single-use coupon for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Complete Bundle, an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills. This hands-on training can help anyone, even people with no experience in technology, build their skills and confidence as a first step toward a job in tech.

To enter, visit New to Tech Sweepstakes and complete an action to enter the drawing for that week. Confirming an email address creates one entry into the drawing and leads to opportunities to earn additional chances to win. For example, sweepstakes entrants who read confidence building articles and success stories about working in tech can earn up to seven additional entries and unlock daily bonus entries. Up to 15 entries may be submitted during each one-week entry period. No purchase is required.

To qualify for the drawing, participants must be 18 years or older, living in the U.S. and a first-time customer at the CompTIA store.1 More information on how to enter and kick off a new career in technology is available at New to Tech Sweepstakes.

1 No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. For full rules, click here.

