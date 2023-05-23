VAN LEEUWEN ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON UNDECLARED WALNUTS IN ITS BROWN SUGAR CHUNK ICE CREAM PINTS

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 4,096 frozen 14 oz pints of its French Ice Cream product "Brown Sugar Chunk" because it contains an undeclared allergen, walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Front of Pint (PRNewswire)

The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores. The product comes in a 14-ounce reddish brown package with black lettering on the cup and lid, as reflected in the image below. The product is marked with lot number 23P102 (Best By Date April 12, 2025) which is displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after a customer complaint led to the discovery that the ice cream in this lot contains walnuts but was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of walnuts. The cause of the product labeling error is being investigated.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted lot should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Side of Pint (PRNewswire)

Bottom of Pint (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Van Leeuwen Ice Cream