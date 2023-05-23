TMB'S FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and People Are Awesome FAST Channels Launch on Philo

TMB is one of the Nine New FAST Offerings Launching on Philo

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 250 million consumers, today announced its latest distribution deal with Philo , the entertainment-focused streaming TV service. FailArmy , People Are Awesome , and The Pet Collective channels are three of the nine new FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) offerings Philo just announced .

The launch marks another key milestone in TMB's effort to meet the growing demand for free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST).

"Strategic partnerships with major streaming platforms like Philo further highlight TMB's commitment to providing our customers with the best TV viewing experience at a great value to our audiences and advertising partners," said Jill Goldfarb, SVP Streaming TV at TMB.

Popular series featured in the deal include:

Are You Faster Than Blake Leeper? : Being born without legs never held Blake Leeper back from reaching his dream of being the world's fastest man.

Show Us Your Pets : Behind every famous celebrity is an even more famous pet! Meet the posh pets of some of your favorite celebrities.

World's Most Expensive Fails: All extreme, all the time.

"We're super excited to add these new channels from TMB," said Adam Salmons, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Philo. "All three series bring unique and fun content that the Philo community is sure to love."

TMB's portfolio includes a wide range of programming across its brands and the partnership with Philo will bring thousands of long and short-form videos to the platform. TMB's programming has amassed over 12 billion minutes of watch time over the last year on FAST platforms and tens of billions of views across social platforms.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is a community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

About Philo

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 60+ top-rated television channels for just $20 plus premium add-on channels including EPIX and STARZ. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku, with more to come. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com .

