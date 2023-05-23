ProGro BIO Announces Large 2023 Microbial Crop Program

Program Spans 21 states and 175 Plots

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO has announced implementation of the company's 2023 crop program using its premier product, Rhizol, across 21 states in over 150 plots across numerous crop targets. ProGro BIO is an Atlanta-based AgTech microbial sciences company that specializes in development of all natural, organic microbial soil inoculant solutions targeted to the agricultural sector. Rhizol is the result of three decades of research and development and is the most robust all-natural, organic formulation of microbial and fungal strains in any product today. Specifically formulated as an advanced, all-natural broad-spectrum soil inoculant product, Rhizol has a comprehensive mode of action including proven efficacy to increase soil health, build vibrant root systems with better resistance to a host of soil-borne pathogens and parasitic nematodes. Rhizol also enhances crop yields, plant biomass and increases soil water retention.

ProGro Bio with Background (PRNewswire)

Rhizol contains a rich formulation of 33 different microbial isolates

"Rhizol's powerhouse of all-natural bacterial and fungal components contains a rich formulation of 33 different microbial isolates discovered by the company's chief scientist over decades of research and each was specifically isolated because of its high degree of microbial activity," commented Blake Young, ProGro Chairman & CEO. "Rhizol microbes, when applied to the soil, begin breaking down organic matter which results in more fertile soil and provides powerful antibiotic and cross protection capabilities to plant roots against a host of soil-borne pathogens and plant parasitic nematodes."

The ProGro 2023 crop trial program encompassing over 175 plots across 21 states is one of the largest agricultural microbial crop programs ever implemented in the sector. The program begins in April and will complete in the fall of 2023. ProGro has enrolled farmers and crop consultants into the initiative to apply ProGro's cornerstone product, Rhizol, across numerous crops including soybeans, corn, wheat, peanuts, cotton, tomatoes, potatoes, and numerous other vegetable crops.

"Our 2022 crop trials resulted in very impressive outcomes across numerous crops with respect to plant biomass increases, disease protection and yield increases and we are excited to see Rhizol's efficacy on an even larger scale with our 2023 Crop Program," said Barry Roberts, ProGro Chief Operating Officer. "We are highly confident that ProGro's fully soluble microbial formulation that was highly perfected in 2022 will be a game-changer in the world of microbial soil inoculants."

ProGro BIO is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces all-natural organic microbial formulations that are the most advanced formulations of bacterial and fungal stains available on the market. The company is focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by dramatically improving soil health through natural microbial soil inoculation. Rhizol is the result of three decades of research and development and testing. The company's intention to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture is underpinned by its mission to develop all natural, organically certifiable microbial solutions that increase crop yields, accelerate plant growth, mitigate plant soil-borne pathogens and parasitic nematodes, and perpetuate drought resistance. The company launched a highly successful pre-seed funding round in early 2022. Learn more at www.progrobio.com .

