LO3 Capital Invests in KeyServ Company to Support Acquisitions

NEW YORK , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm committed to providing lower-middle market companies with transformative capital, announced today that it provided a debt and equity investment to support KeyServ Company, LLC's (KeyServ) acquisitions of two landscaping companies located in Birmingham, AL and Charlotte, NC, respectively.

KeyServ, a Kidd & Company (Kidd & Co.) platform company, is a leading provider of landscape services to residential and commercial clients in the Southeast U.S. The Company offers a wide range of services, including landscape design and installation, turf and lawn care, irrigation, and pool design and installation.

Ken Heuer, Kidd & Co principal, stated, "KeyServ's acquisitions continue our strategy of geographic expansion by acquiring landscaping providers with excellent customer service and brand reputation. LO3 Capital's support was key to the transaction's success. We're excited to bring them in as a partner as we continue to expand KeyServ's reach."

"We see tremendous potential in KeyServ and are very pleased to partner with Kidd & Co to support the Company's growth," said Glenn Harrison, LO3's managing partner. "The acquisition builds on KeyServ's existing growth trajectory and allows Kidd & Co to continue to execute on their investment thesis.

LO3 Capital is a minority owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com.

