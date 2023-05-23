Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ Dispenser Collection Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

Innovative dispenser earns prestigious global design award for elevating the washroom experience

ROSWELL, Ga., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is a winner of this year's world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD in the bath category for the Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ dispenser collection.

The award-winning Kimberly-Clark™ ICON™ dispenser collection includes paper towel, toilet paper, soap and sanitizer dispenser options that elevate the washroom with their technology advancements and interchangeable faceplates. (PRNewswire)

Hannover-based iF International Design Forum GmbH is the world's oldest independent design organization. The judging panel was comprised of 133 independent design experts from across the globe, and the competition consisted of nearly 11,000 entries submitted from 56 countries.

"We are proud to be recognized with the iF DESIGN AWARD for our Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispensers, which represent our most significant upgrade in technological advancements in over a decade," said Mayur Valanju, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Kimberly-Clark Professional. "With an increased emphasis on hygiene, handwashing, and washroom experience, we wanted to create a product that elevated the washroom both aesthetically and operationally."

The Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispenser collection won the judges over with its unique combination of aesthetic flexibility and functional excellence, elevating the entire user experience. The Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON collection is a family of hand towel, soap and toilet paper dispensers, which includes a first-of-its-kind dispenser that offers interchangeable and customizable faceplate options to elevate commercial washrooms with added sophistication and enhanced functionality.

While most dispensers are designed around the paper, the Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispenser is designed around the servicer, facility manager, and end user - offering style, simplicity, cutting-edge technology, and a human-centric experience.

Additional information about the Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispenser collection can be found in the "ALL Winners" section on www.ifdesign.com and on the Kimberly-Clark Professional website.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional™

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer, and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard, and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: pproduct, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com.

