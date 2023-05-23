GEODIS Expands Drayage Offering with Acquisition of Southern Companies, Strengthening End-to-End Supply Chain Capabilities Across U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, announced today it has acquired Southern Companies, a leading drayage provider based in the U.S. that handles all phases of the import and export process. The acquisition enhances GEODIS' end-to-end supply chain capabilities across the U.S., further strengthening its position as one of the world's leading providers of logistics services.

Southern Companies is a family-owned business founded in Miami in 1965 and has moved more than 1 million containers. The company runs operating terminals serving seven key ports: Port of Miami, Port of Everglades, Port of Houston, Port of Jacksonville, Port of Tampa, Port of Savannah and Port of Charleston. Southern Companies provides a range of import and export services, including warehousing and trucking, to ensure customer goods are moving swiftly through the supply chain.

"The acquisition of Southern Companies represents an important addition to GEODIS as we continue to strengthen and grow our capabilities, our team and our client roster throughout the U.S.," said Mike Honious, GEODIS in Americas President & CEO. "Southern Companies has been a leader in drayage services, from warehousing to trucking, for nearly six decades and operates in ports that are critical to our clients. From their people and culture to their expertise and capabilities, Southern Companies is an ideal fit for GEODIS and aligns perfectly with our Americas growth strategy."

Jorge Mora, Owner & CEO of Southern Companies, said, "We have been relentlessly focused on import and export logistics, with a special emphasis on port operations, and have witnessed tremendous organic growth since our beginnings over 55 years ago. We understand the unique needs of our clients and have proven expertise in maintaining the highest standards of excellence while meeting the ever-changing demands of a growing international market. By combining our capabilities with GEODIS' exceptional leadership, deep bench of experts and global footprint, we can expand our reach and provide an even broader range of services to our clients to help them navigate today's complex supply chain landscape."

The acquisition complements GEODIS in Americas' existing transportation and warehousing capabilities, providing customers with an efficient and reliable end-to-end logistics solution. More than 80 employees spanning Southern Companies' seven facilities throughout the Southeast will officially join GEODIS. With its Americas region headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, GEODIS currently operates more than 150 warehouse facilities for its clients with over 50 million square feet of warehousing space in the U.S. alone. GEODIS now has more than 17,000 employees across North America.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

