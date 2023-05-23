Genprex Unveils New Video Featuring Chief Medical Officer Discussing Positive Preclinical Data With NPRL2 Gene Therapy Utilizing Non-Viral ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System

Chief Medical Officer Provides Overview of Preclinical Data Recently Presented at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting

Video Highlights Validation of the ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System with a Second Tumor Suppressor Gene

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today released a new video where the company's Chief Medical Officer, Mark Berger, MD, discusses the recently presented positive preclinical data for the NPRL2 gene by Genprex's research collaborators. The data were presented at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

The studies used the Company's non-viral ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System in KRAS/STK11 mutant anti-PD1 resistant metastatic human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) humanized mouse models. These positive data support the therapeutic potential of the Company's non-viral delivery system, which is being used in its current REQORSA® clinical oncology programs. REQORSA immunogene therapy is the Company's lead drug candidate for lung cancer. The preclinical data also provide further evidence that the ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System has the ability to be successful using tumor suppressor genes other than the TUSC2 gene that is already in use in clinical trials with REQORSA. Lastly, the data suggest that targeting NSCLC with the NPRL2 gene, potentially in combination with anti-PD1 treatment as well, may provide therapeutic potential for lung cancer patients progressing on anti-PD1 treatment.

"The study utilized the same delivery platform that Genprex uses with our REQORSA product candidate but with a different tumor suppressor gene," said Mark Berger, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Genprex. "The whole point of our oncology program is to identify tumor suppressor genes, which are systematically deleted during cancer development, and then re-express the tumor suppressor genes in cancers. This process has shown preclinically that it can achieve strong efficacy and is currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials of REQORSA. Now researchers have replicated that process in in vitro studies with the NPRL2 gene, which we believe is validation that ONCOPREX as a platform may be used with multiple tumor suppressor genes to address multiple types of cancer."

The abstract entitled, "NPRL2 gene therapy induces effective antitumor immunity in KRAS/STK11 mutant anti-PD1 resistant metastatic human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a humanized mouse model," has been made available on Genprex's website here.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its proprietary, non-viral ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor.The Company's lead product candidate, REQORSA® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Both NSCLC clinical programs received a Fast Track Designation from the Food and Drug Administration. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but are distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-003 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to continue to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex's intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

