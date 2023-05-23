FortuneCoins.com Propels a Deal With Booming Games

A new strategic partnership with the gaming provider, Booming Games, will enable Fortune Coins Casino to deliver an expanded library of casino-style games, while bringing market exposure for Booming Games.

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fortune Coins , the leading North American social casino that experienced unprecedented growth in its initial year, has struck a deal with a major casino game provider, Booming Games .

Designated to be one of North America's most exciting gaming collaborations, Fortune Coins' partnership with Booming Games will provide its players with an enriched entertainment and gaming experience. Fortune Coins has quickly become one of the fastest-growing social casinos due to its seamless platform, a wide selection of high-quality games, and rewarding bonuses and giveaways. With this new partnership, Fortune Coins Casino will be able to cater to the evolving tastes of its player base.

Mutually, Booming Games will have a chance to tap into Fortune Coins' vast player network and expand its reach into the North American market. As a well-renowned casino game provider recognized for its innovative game design and engaging gameplay mechanics, Booming Games will be able to showcase its latest offerings to a massive new audience and attract hundreds more followers to its brand.

The partnership couldn't have come at a better time as the online gaming sector continues to rise rapidly; industry leaders Fortune Coins Casino and Booming Games are dedicated to growing the online gaming sector both sustainably and responsibly. The deal is set to introduce a brand-new collection of games into the constantly expanding Fortune Coins library, and players can expect nothing but the best with Booming onboard.

Booming Games, which was selected as one of Fortune Coins' casino content providers, has partnered with trusted operators and continues to supply unique games with innovative features and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market.

"Our partnership with Booming Games marks a milestone for Fortune Coins Casino, as we strive to remain the number one social casino for our registered players," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fortune Coins. "Fortune Coins is on a mission to set a new threshold for innovative and engaging gaming and with valued partners like Booming Games, we will deliver!"

Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games, said: "I am thrilled about our partnership with Fortune Coins Casino, which signifies a remarkable accomplishment for Booming Games. This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering dedication to maintaining our position as the leading provider of entertaining slot games. At Booming Games, our mission is resolute – to set a fresh standard for innovation and captivating gaming experiences. We eagerly anticipate a fruitful collaboration with strategic alliances and esteemed partners like Fortune Coins as we work together to achieve our shared goals."

About FortuneCoins.com

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd. , Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About Booming Games

Booming Games has been in the gaming business since 2014 and has since been recognized for providing high-end and next-level games to the slot market. Booming Game's seasoned team of animators, designers, and mathematicians strive to create a memorable experience with each one of their productions.

You'll find a wide range of video slots with unique themes, ranging from low-to-high volatilities, innovative mechanics, and bonus games bound to excite even the most experienced players.

Booming Games' library contains more than 140 games, with new releases constantly entering the market. The collection includes popular titles like Harvest Fest, Booming Seven Deluxe, and Boom Shakalaka. For more information, visit booming-games.com

