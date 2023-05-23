Dave Partners with inBrain.ai, a Dynata solution, to expand its Side Hustle Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE ), one of the nation's leading neobanks, announced today that its members have collectively earned more than $1 million through its new Side Hustle feature, Surveys . Dave launched Surveys in December 2022 through an exclusive partnership with survey monetization platform inBrain.ai, a Dynata solution. This new survey experience is incorporated into Dave's Side Hustle platform and is a first-to-market, in-app experience, allowing Dave members to supplement their income and combat inflation by taking paid surveys from top-tier brands. Since its launch in early December 2022, nearly 400,000 Dave members have taken advantage of surveys.

Dave Members Earn More Than $1 Million with New Survey Offering

Users with a Dave Spend account can earn money instantly by taking surveys of increasing value and have the opportunity to earn up to $5 per survey through continued use. There is no limit to the number of surveys an individual can take. Once a survey has been completed, Dave deposits cash directly into each member's Dave Spend account. The entire Surveys experience occurs within Dave's mobile app, offering a secure and seamless experience.

"Becoming the first neobank to help customers earn real money is something we are proud of at Dave, especially in a time of record high prices on everyday expenses," said Jason Wilk, CEO and founder of Dave. "Since we launched Side Hustle in 2018, we've connected our members with hundreds of thousands of part-time, flexible jobs. Our partnership with inBrain.ai expands our effort to connect members with additional income sources and reduce stress on their wallets."

"Offering a trustworthy and quality Survey experience was a top priority for Dave and we're proud to partner with them on this one-of-a-kind offering that's helping to provide relief to many consumers," said Jason Schubert, CEO of inBrain. "We're thrilled to see how impactful our partnership with Dave is and hope that many more can benefit from Surveys."

The expansion of Dave's job-finding Side Hustle platform – which helped consumers fight record unemployment during the pandemic – is part of the company's ongoing efforts to give consumers a financial leg up. In June 2022, the company announced the rollout of Dave enhanced ExtraCash™Account, expanding the company's premiere overdraft advance product's maximum amount from $250 to $500 to support its members who may face financial emergencies during this period of record inflation. The company also recently expanded its Cash Back rewards programs to provide additional savings and reward opportunities. For more information on Dave's Side Hustle platform & Surveys, please visit: https://dave.com/side-hustle .

About Dave

Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE ) is one of the leading U.S. neobanks and a pioneer in financial services, using disruptive technology to provide best in class banking services to millions of members, at a fraction of the cost compared to incumbents. The anchor of our banking value proposition, ExtraCash™ Account, provides up to $500 of short term, interest free overdraft advances to members within minutes of joining. To learn more, visit: www.dave.com

About inBrain.ai

inBrain.ai is a people-based insights and survey monetization platform that connects and rewards real people to surveys designed for them. inBrain.ai facilitates research for over 6,000 brands sourced by inBrain's parent company, Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. By providing infrastructure for mobile research, inBrain.ai delivers high-quality data to firms, revenues to publishers, and opportunities for consumers. For more information, visit www.inbrain.ai .

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at http://www.dynata.com .

