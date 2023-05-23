commercetools Uses AWS to Accelerate eCommerce Innovation in China

commercetools deploys its commerce solutions to mainland China , with AWS China ( Beijing ) Region

New and existing multi-region customers can now scale global digital commerce experiences inclusive of mainland China , and streamline commerce solutions adoption

MUNICH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a leader in building critical composable commerce innovation at scale, today announced the availability of commercetools Composable Commerce for China . commercetools is scaling the availability of its tools in mainland China, and enabling enterprises to defragment their global infrastructure and streamline the creation of digital commerce experiences to their customers.

commercetools logo (PRNewswire)

"commercetools' availability through the AWS China Region will mark our first use of domestic data centers in the region, and the first-ever cloud-native commerce solution to expand into China. This entry will help global enterprises optimize for the evolving and unique opportunities in this surging market," said commercetools CEO and co-founder, Dirk Hoerig. "Mainland China's vibrant digital commerce economy, and its rapidly growing consumer class makes it essential for enterprises to quickly adapt to shifts in demand and buying behavior."

This new offering streamlines businesses' commerce infrastructure across all regions, eliminates redundant maintenance, delivers unrestricted feature parity across all regions, and complies to local tech, data security, and personal information standards. Customers with access to commercetools Composable Commerce for China will have the same exceptional performance, agility, and competitive advantages that commercetools provides in other operating markets.

With China being the largest single eCommerce market worldwide, and demand for composable commerce surging in recent years––the expansion is the natural next step for commercetools.

"Demand for commercetools on AWS is soaring, so we're thrilled that commercetools is now available in China. As a fellow member of the MACH Alliance and a new addition to the AWS Retail Competency partner program, commercetools shares our mission of helping retailers better serve their customers with modern architecture and composable commerce," said Ravi Bagal, General Manager Solutions and Business Development Retail & CPG, AWS.

commercetools' strong partner community includes a broad selection of system integrators (SI) with expansive expertise in the Chinese technology ecosystem, enabling a smooth re-platforming as well as a new total commerce setup. Due to commercetools' modern, flexible architecture, the new extension is both ideal for hosting a Chinese website and connecting to relevant regional channels such as WeChat, Tmall, Taobao, and JD.

"Building on AWS as a leader in cloud services with the local AWS Region, we are thrilled to extend the value of commercetools Composable Commerce. This move––particularly in times of global market instability––empowers customers with operations in China to have a single global commerce backbone. This helps our customers save on operating costs and resources, and eliminates the need for a parallel architecture to run in China," said Dirk Weckerlei, commercetools Vice President of Business Development, China and Japan.

Retailers and consumer brands modernizing their commerce using MACH-based architecture with commercetools on AWS can implement modern technologies faster, while concentrating on their core businesses. This is because they can move away from legacy infrastructures that can prevent brands from scaling online capacity at speed and instantly benefit from auto-scaling, improved online performance, and lower IT total costs of ownership.

"We work with commercetools and AWS because they are excellent at what they do –– commercetools being the best composable commerce on the market, and AWS's value-added services including AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway to build architecture capabilities," said Franck Schmidlin, Senior Solutions Architect at The Very Group.

commercetools Composable Commerce for China is available to both new and existing commercetools customers, and can be added to any commercetools purchase contract. To learn more, please visit https://commercetools.com/features/commercetools-for-china , or contact your commercetools representative.

About commercetools

commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit www.commercetools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE commercetools