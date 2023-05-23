Aspen RxHealth Honored for Achievement in Product Innovation in 2023 American Business Awards®

Healthcare technology startup receives notable recognition for innovative service delivery model aimed at empowering in-house pharmacy teams while reducing operational risk and administrative burden

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in the 21st annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in all industries were submitted this year for consideration.

Aspen RxHealth was recognized for its innovative clinical pharmacy service delivery model, Alliance by Aspen RxHealth. The model is revolutionary in its ability to provide unparalleled flexibility for in-house pharmacy teams at health plans, risk-bearing provider groups, and other healthcare organizations. By leveraging Aspen RxHealth's proprietary technology platform, these in-house teams no longer must contend with ground-up development of their own technology stack—eliminating sizable investments, time commitments, and infrastructural burden.

"Healthcare organizations across the country are finding themselves searching for a way to give their in-house teams the flexibility and empowerment to do what they do best — care for members and patients. Through this model, they can do just that," said Page Ikeda, vice president, product, Aspen RxHealth.

"Our clients operate the technology platform with risk impunity and the peace of mind knowing that should their in-house teams ever struggle to deliver needed consultation volume, the 7,000+ pharmacists who comprise the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community are standing by, ready to augment their efforts," said David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. Medvedeff continued "Seeing a nimble startup team create such an innovative model and receive recognition at this level proves that we're on the right path toward our mission to revolutionize pharmacy."

About Aspen RxHealth:

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

