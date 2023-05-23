Allucent Launches Decentralized Clinical Trial Solution at 2023 World Orphan Drug Congress

Biopharmaceutical Services Provider Allucent Partners with THREAD to Address Modern Clinical Trial Needs of Small and Emerging Biotech Companies

Global biopharmaceutical services provider Allucent has partnered with THREAD, an innovative decentralized clinical trial (DCT) and eCOA technology provider, to launch Allucent Patient Direct Trials, a DCT offering focused on small and mid-sized biotech companies.

Allucent Patient Direct Trials provides small and mid-sized biotech companies with access to advanced technologies, operational experience, and regulatory expertise to design and execute more patient-focused trials and realize the efficiencies of a DCT approach.

The announcement coincides with the 2023 World Orphan Drug Congress, where Allucent will lead a panel session on the value of decentralized study designs and protocol optimization, especially for rare disease therapeutic development.

CARY, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biopharmaceutical services provider Allucent announced today that it has partnered with THREAD, an innovative DCT and eCOA technology provider, to launch Allucent Patient Direct Trials. The new offering brings advanced technologies and development and regulatory expertise to small and emerging biotechnology companies to support them in designing and overseeing customized decentralized clinical trial approaches that address their needs.

Post-COVID-19, Allucent embraced new digital technologies and enhanced its patient-centric approaches and guidance for optimizing clinical protocols. Allucent Patient Direct Trials leverages this experience to address the needs of many small and emerging biotech companies that may not have the in-house resources required to design and oversee DCTs. Working with THREAD, Allucent's team of regulatory and product development consultants can guide sponsors in determining the most effective and efficient digital strategies for remote engagement and data collection for their studies.

Mark A. Goldberg, MD, chairman and chief executive officer of Allucent, stated, "Allucent Patient Direct Trials enables a highly customized, decentralized clinical trial offering that's laser-focused on meeting the current needs of small and emerging biotech companies. With this launch, we're helping our clients harness new insights and technologies to be more patient-centric and realize the potential and efficiencies of decentralized approaches to clinical research."

Global pharmaceutical and research organizations have increasingly adopted DCTs to make patient participation more accessible and manageable. Leveraging technology, DCTs can expedite recruiting, help retain participants, and increase the diversity of the overall participant pool so trial results are more representative of real-world effectiveness.

About Allucent

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of small and mid-sized biotech companies. The company is purpose-built through the convergence of providers with proven expertise to address this unmet need. Today, Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics, and clinical pharmacology across a variety of therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, Allucent's individualized partnership approach provides experience-driven insights and expertise to assist its clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

