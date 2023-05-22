Erik Martel and Ignacio Martínez exit the Asterion Energies Group after its sale to Repsol for 560 million Euros

MADRID, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Martel and Ignacio Martínez, CEOs of Asterion Energies S.L., have announced their resignation from the company after the successful integration of the platform into the Repsol Group.

Ignacio Martínez and Erik Martel (PRNewswire)

The Board of Directors of Asterion Energies and the Repsol Group have accepted the resignations and have put in place the necessary mechanisms for their succession, thanking them for the services provided during the exercise of their respective positions and, especially, in recent months for the transition and integration of the Asterion Energies Group into the Repsol Group.

The trajectory of the two entrepreneurs represents a case of success in the world of entrepreneurship, having completed the full cycle from start-up phase to the sale of the company, all beginning in 2017/18 when the two left their respective jobs to launch the solar and wind platforms to help boost the renewable energy market in Spain, an emerging sector that has now been consolidated.

From the outset, the entrepreneurs defined the strategies, founded the first companies, selected both the collaborators and the team and, after a long fundraising process, chose Asterion Industrial Partners as their financial partner in mid-2019. This capital infusion allowed them to mature their portfolio of renewable projects and continue to grow the team. In 2021, with the development of the platform well advanced, the first assets were rotated to LightsourceBP, culminating the cycle with the sale and transition of the group to Repsol Renovables in 2023.

Now they pass the baton on to Repsol with a diversified platform 7GW of solar and wind projects present in three countries, a great team and ecosystem of partners/collaborators, as well as a culture of execution and success, confident that Repsol will take the platform even further.

With their sights set on new goals, Erik and Ignacio commented that "we close a very successful cycle by thanking our entire team and ecosystem for their support and trust."

Poto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081283/M2_ENERGY_INVESTMENT.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M2 ENERGY INVESTMENT