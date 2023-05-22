Beverly Hills MD Skincare Wins Big at the 2023 Bella Beauty Awards

Beverly Hills MD Has a Fantastic Showing at the 2023 Bella Beauty Awards Winning in the categories of Best Serum, Best Moisturizer, Best Face Mask, Best Inside Out (Supplement), and Best In Body

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Bella Beauty Awards have recognized Beverly Hills MD for its outstanding achievements in the beauty industry. Beverly Hills MD is delighted to be acknowledged as a winner in several categories including best skincare and best body products. These awards highlight the exceptional quality and innovation of their products.

Beverly Hills MD is a groundbreaking skincare brand founded by renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour. Their commitment to scientific research and development has driven them to create advanced formulations that can be used in the comfort of one's own home. This line of professional cosmeceutical formulas has helped people worldwide to achieve remarkable results and is highly favored by many top celebrities in Hollywood.

The following Beverly Hills MD products have been honored with the Bella Beauty Awards:

Best Serum: Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate - This powerful topical capsule contains a unique blend of rare polypeptides and precious botanicals. It supports a more youthful appearance.*

Best Moisturizer: Beverly Hills MD Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer - This deeply penetrating moisturizer helps rejuvenate aging skin cells, promoting a smoother texture, even tone, and a revitalized glow.*

Best Face Mask: Beverly Hills MD Ageless Volume Hyaluronic Face Mask - This transformative mask utilizes fortified Hyaluronic Technology to plump and revitalize the appearance of the skin, enhancing volume in the cheeks and helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles. After each use, your skin can radiate with a fresh and youthful glow.*

Best Inside Out Supplement: Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Dietary Supplement - This dietary supplement revitalizes the skin from within. It contains a blend of scientifically-backed nutrients that help combat the look of wrinkles and promote overall skin radiance, which can result in a significantly younger and healthier appearance.†*

Best in Body: Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Body Complex - Specifically formulated to address the look of wrinkled and "crepe-like" skin on the body, this highly moisturizing product helps smooth and firm the skin, helping restore its youthful appearance.*

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop ingredient formulations with advanced blends to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home - Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss trending beauty regimens and anti-aging remedies. You can follow the Beverly Hills MD doctors on Instagram @DrLayke , @DrPay , and @PlastixDocs .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best, anti-aging solutions available. Each product is designed to visibly correct the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

