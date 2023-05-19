MIB Elects New Chair and Vice Chair to its Board

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group Inc. and MIB Group Holdings, Inc., (collectively "MIB") is pleased to announce the election of its Chairperson of the joint Board of Directors for 2023-2024, the election of its new Vice Chair, and the re-election of two incumbent Directors. MIB's Board is composed of 12 independent directors, and one internal director, MIB's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Effective with MIB's May 19th Board Meeting, Sarah J. VanBeck, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller of Athene was re-elected to a second three-year term and will become Chairperson, succeeding Bruce K. Baude, former Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc. who will remain on the Board as Immediate Past Chair. Bruce Parker, President, Pan-American Life Insurance Group was newly elected and will begin his three-year term as a Director and his one-year term as Vice Chair.

Reelected to a third term are Dr. Gina Guzman, Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich Re, U.S. (Life) and Harold B. Rojas, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Baltimore Life Companies. The balance of MIB's Directors will all continue to serve on the Board including: Mary J. Bahna-Nolan, former SVP and Chief Actuary at Pacific Life; David Chadwick, Executive Vice President, Underwriting & Claims, Primerica Life Insurance Company; Dean A. Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; Michael C. S. Fosbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company; James E. Hohmann, President, CEO and Director, Vericity Holdings; Karen Phelan, Vice President, Underwriting Strategy & Innovation, PartnerRe North America Life; Monica Suryapranata, Managing Director & Controller, Retail and Institutional Annuities, New York Life Insurance Company; and Brian Winikoff, President and CEO of MIB.

"MIB's recent success is directly tied to our close connection to the life insurance industry and our Board is a key part of that connection," said Winikoff. "We are fortunate to have a diverse group of experienced and well-respected industry leaders serving on our Board who provide valuable oversight and support as we continue our journey to meet the life insurance industry's evolving needs." He continued, "I would like to thank each of our Board members for their service to both MIB and the industry. In particular, I want to thank our outgoing Chairman Bruce Baude for his leadership and commitment over the past several years as Chair and as Vice Chair before then. I look forward to continuing to work with Bruce as Immediate Past Chair and with Sarah VanBeck and Bruce Parker as they assume their new roles as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively."

"I am honored to serve as Chairperson of MIB's Board of Directors and help guide the future of this great organization," said VanBeck. "It has really been exciting and rewarding to be a part of the transformation that MIB has achieved in the last few years. During that span, MIB has launched several new services that help solve common industry challenges, has taken meaningful steps to enhance the value proposition of the legacy fraud detection services that the industry relies upon, and has significantly improved the company's financial position. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and MIB's leadership team as the company continues to implement its transformational growth strategy and expand the value it provides to its members, shareholders and the industry."

Sarah VanBeck, CPA, FLMI joined the MIB board in 2020 and will serve as its new Chairperson in 2023-2024. She is Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller for Athene. Before joining Athene in 2021, her previous roles included Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for National Life Group, and Senior Vice President, Life & Retirement Controller at AIG, where she joined the industry in 1992 and served in financial reporting, accounting policy and divisional controllership roles.

Bruce Parker will begin his term on the MIB Board in May 2023 and will serve as its new Vice Chair in 2023-2024. Bruce is President, Global Life, for Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG). He is responsible for the Global Life insurance business for PALIG operations in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as for developing the Life strategy for the U.S. with the company's Mutual Trust Life Solution (MTLS) division. He also serves as Chairman, CEO and President of Pan-American International Insurance Corporation (PAIIC), Pan-American Assurance Company International, Inc. (PAACII), International Reinsurance Company (INRECO), and Pan American Assurance Company (PAAC) as he oversees PALIG's Private Client Life businesses. Bruce is the former President, CEO and Chairman of Old Mutual US Life. Prior to Old Mutual, he was Senior Vice President of Distribution for Jefferson Pilot. Bruce earned a BA in Economics from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MS in Management from The American College.

