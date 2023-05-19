Iranian Women's Solidarity March: Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Laugh Factory Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood and nonprofits Black Women Lead and Women's March Los Angeles are holding a special all-women's march on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. in solidarity with Iranian women in the struggle for life and freedom.

Protesters fill the streets of Tehran (L); Tiffany Haddish at Laugh Factory Hollywood (C); Marchers head toward martyr Mahsa Amini’s hometown.of Saqqez, Iran (R). (PRNewswire)

Notable celebrities will speak at the event, including Tiffany Haddish and many more.

"Every day, innocent young girls in Iran are being slaughtered simply because they are standing up for their rights. So far we know over 500 people that have been killed, but we don't know how many others have been executed. So many women on Mother's Day cried out for help for their children who were killed or incarcerated," said Laugh Factory Owner Jamie Masada, an Iranian American.­­ "On Sunday in Los Angeles, women will be marching for them, and for the future of all women and girls in Iran.

"Black Women Lead, Laugh Factory Hollywood and Women's March Foundation stand in solidarity with the women of Iran, who seek to replace the current regime with one that respects democracy, equality, accountability and human rights," Masada said.

Marchers are asked to bring a single red rose to dedicate to those who have been lost and the 19,600 political prisoners who have been behind bars in Iran.

The event organizing committee has no affiliation to any political party, religion or special interest groups.

Event Details:



Time: Gathering at 2 p.m.



Location: Laugh Factory Hollywood

8001 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046



Suggested attire: White

The Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul at (818) 926-0079 or gregwaskul@aol.com

