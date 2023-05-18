LILYSILK Strengthens Sustainability Efforts with Launch of Its First Ever GOTS-certified Organic Silk Pillowcase Collection

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, recently strengthened longstanding efforts in its drive for sustainability and environmental protection with the launch of its first ever Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified series of silk pillowcases on May 18, 2023.

Offering the same glossy, soft, and smooth feel as conventionally made silk, the LILYSILK GOTS-certified Organic 22MM Terse Silk Pillowcase Collection is made from 100% organic silk fibers making it more environmentally and socially responsible. One step up from the entry-level 19 Momme silk, the 22 Momme charmeuse silk features considerably improved durability and is available in Ivory, Rosy Pink, and Silver Grey in three sizes, Standard, Queen, and King with an exclusive envelope closure at the side.

LILYSILK Launches First Ever GOTS-certified Organic Silk Pillowcase Collection (PRNewswire)

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), widely regarded as the gold standard for organic materials and sustainable manufacturing, strives to ensure the organic status of textiles throughout the production process, from the harvesting of raw materials to environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing, and ultimately, labeling. To meet GOTS standards, textiles must contain a minimum of 70% organic fibers, including raw plant and animal hair fibers that are grown and raised without the use of harsh chemicals such as genetically modified organisms, herbicides, or synthetic pesticides.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, said, "Sustainability and zero waste have always been at the forefront of our vision, goals, and actions, and we are now pleased to move forward with the launch of this significant and essential GOTS-certified silk pillowcase collection. The use of organic materials promotes healthier soils, cleaner water, better farmer welfare and employment environments and LILYSILK will continue to practice raising awareness of sustainable consumption and do more to protect our planet."

LILYSILK has consistently strived for a more sustainable planet. In 2022, LILYSILK collaborated with the TerraCycle Recycling Program to strengthen commitment to zero waste and also launched the LILYSILK Zero Waste Movement to raise green consumption.

