Large-Scale, Parallel-Track Survey Focused on Women's Health Shows Discrepancies Between Patient Preferences and Healthcare Professional Perceptions of Factors Influencing Contraceptive Use in the United States

Findings highlight need for an innovative approach to address some of the disconnects between patients and their healthcare professionals impacting the dialogue on reproductive healthcare

ROSWELL, Ga., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebela Women's Health Inc., a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, today announced results of a large-scale, parallel-track national survey of women and healthcare professionals (HCPs) conducted by HealthyWomen, the nation's leading independent nonprofit health resource for women. The survey was designed to assess current knowledge and understanding of birth control usage, affordability and beliefs in the United States at a time when women's healthcare choices are being limited or revoked. The survey identified discrepancies in healthcare professional perceptions of their patients' preferences about birth control and factors that influence selection. The survey also sought to explore possible reasons why, despite increased availability of birth control options for women over the past two decades, 45% of pregnancies in the U.S. remain unplanned.1

60% of 5,052 women surveyed reported they prefer hormone-free birth control.

The parallel-track survey consisted of more than 5,000 women aged 18-55 (n=5,052) and 506 HCPs (OB/GYNs, NPs/PAs and FPs). Survey respondents were recruited through a proprietary market panel and the patient survey was balanced to U.S. census for race and ethnicity. The survey was developed with help and input from an expert panel including Sharon D. Allison-Ottey, M.D., Paula M. Castaño, M.D, MPH, and Donnica Moore, M.D.

Findings of the survey showed that of those individuals who are concerned with unwanted pregnancy [51% of respondents], 40% were not on birth control and 35% did not trust their birth control. Further, less than half of respondents said they discussed contraceptives with their HCP at their annual exam, while 74% of HCPs reported discussing birth control with their patients.

"We have to encourage better conversation between women of reproductive age and their healthcare professionals to ensure that women are being informed of their birth control options," said Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO of HealthyWomen.

"The survey calls for us to re-visit — and perhaps even re-invent — patient-HCP interactions to ensure contraceptive solutions are tailored to meet each individual's needs; further, we must continue to call for development of even more innovative contraception options that meet the quickly changing needs of individuals of childbearing age," continued Battaglino.

The survey was conducted in the fall of 2022, just months after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; therefore, questions were included to assess the impact to patient care. Based upon the ruling, 21% of patients indicated they changed or planned to change their contraceptive method, and 27% of HCPs indicated they changed the way they counsel their patients about contraceptives.

Other findings from the survey include:

Of the patients surveyed, 60% reported they prefer hormone-free birth control, and while 64% of HCPs believe their patients prefer hormone-free birth control, most (59%) recommend hormonal methods.

Effectiveness was the most important factor in choosing a contraceptive for 91% of patients surveyed; however, only 26% were aware that intrauterine devices (IUDs) are more effective than widely used oral contraceptives and condoms. Other important factors when choosing a contraceptive included ease of use, comfort, side effects and cost.

While nearly half of women prefer to have a regular menstrual cycle or period (49%), only 37% desire no period. Those who prefer a period do so because "having a regular period makes me feel like my body is doing what it should be doing" (78%) and regular periods also provide a "peace of mind that I'm probably not pregnant (51%)."

"Sebela would like to thank HealthyWomen for conducting this timely survey, further supporting their leadership position when it comes to trusted resources for women's health," said Kelly Culwell, MD, Head of Research and Development, Sebela Women's Health Inc. "The survey reinforces our belief that we need to continue to provide women with innovative and effective hormone-free contraceptive options to meet their preferences and find ways to improve the dialogue between patients and their healthcare providers when it comes to birth control."

Visit HealthyWomen's website at www.HealthyWomen.org for further findings from this important survey. Funding for the survey was provided by Sebela Women's Health.

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is dedicated to educating women ages 35 to 64 to make informed health decisions, to advocate for themselves, and to prioritize their health and wellness. Their website was the first to comprehensively address women's health and wellness issues and continues to educate women to make informed health decisions by providing objective, fact-based information. For more than 30 years, women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most important healthcare questions. To learn more, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Sebela Pharmaceuticals and Sebela Women's Health

Sebela Pharmaceuticals is a US pharmaceutical company with a market leading position in gastroenterology and a focus on innovation in women's health. Sebela Women's Health has two next-generation intrauterine devices (IUDs) for contraception in the final stages of clinical development. Braintree, a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, is the market leader in colonoscopy screening preparations for over 35 years, having invented, developed and commercialized a broad portfolio of innovative prescription colonoscopy preparations and multiple gastroenterology products. Braintree also has several gastroenterology programs in late-stage clinical development. Sebela Pharmaceuticals has offices/operations in Roswell, GA; Braintree, MA; and Dublin, Ireland; has annual net sales of approximately $200 million; and has grown to over 320 employees through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Please visit sebelapharma.com for more information or call 844-732-3521.

