HiBid Reports $47.6M GMV Sold Last Week, with New Springtime Auctions Featuring Gardening Equipment, Shop Tools, and More

OCALA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of more than 662,000 lots last week in 1,486 timed and live auctions, which amounted to over $47.6 million in gross merchandise value and $75.5 million hammer value. Current and upcoming auctions on the platform feature a bounty of shop and gardening tools right on time for buyers planning spring projects.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Lots now open for bidding include a great variety of hand tools and shop equipment such as drills, wrenches, socket sets, steel bins, tool chests, workbenches, and industrial shelving. There are also chain saws, sledgehammers, and generators for sale as well as rakes, hoes, shovels, wheelbarrows, water hoses, and other items for gardening and lawncare.

May 8-14, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $47.6+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $75.5+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 662,058

Timed Auctions: 1,377

Live Auctions: 109

Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.6+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Grapeland Online Estate Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 13th-May 20th

Seller: 3 C Auction Co.

View Auction Catalog

Harry Courtney Estate

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 23rd-May 21st

Seller: Cory Craig Auctioneer

View Auction Catalog

Industrial Shop Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Date: May 22nd

Seller: WMS Auction Services

View Auction Catalog

